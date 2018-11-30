Hillary senior adviser has meltdown at Fox News, goes pantless
Trump Derangement Syndrome appears to have claimed another victim. Philippe Reines, the senior aide to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign frequently appears on Fox News programs, particularly on Tucker Carlson's show, where he engages in spirited banter on the issues of the day. But something apparently "triggered" him yesterday. Amber Athey of The Daily Caller:
Harlan Hill, a member of the Trump 2020 advisory board, joined Reines for a segment on Fox Business Network about border wall funding and the General Motors layoffs.
Despite the relative tameness of the debate, Hill claimed Reines confronted him in the Fox bureau afterward "screaming like a maniac."
Debated @HillaryClinton’s former senior advisor @PhilippeReines tonight...— Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) November 28, 2018
1) Afterwards he came at me screaming like a maniac (I thought he was going cry)
2) He told me to “clean the pubic hair off my face.” Whatever that means?
3) Best part, he had no pants on ๐#Unhinged pic.twitter.com/cwfGqvfPHE
Hill told The Daily Caller that Reines said, "You're just as much of a jackass on TV as you are online" and that Hill needs to "stop hiding behind [FBN anchor Trish Regan's] skirt."
"We chirped back and forth, and he said, 'You're not half the debater you think you are.' To which I said, 'That's probably the lamest, most D.C. diss I've ever heard,'" Hill told The DC.
Reines allegedly followed Hill through the newsroom screaming, and Hill started snapping photos of Reines' pants-less suit.
Photo credit: Harlan Z. Hill.
The "pubic hair" comment (if true – it is based solely on Hill's account) seems to be a homophobic slur alluding to fellatio. One of the curiosities of the snarky left is that they consider it witty to imply that Republicans they hate are homosexuals, with an emphasis on penises in GOP mouths. It is a glimpse into very dark minds.
