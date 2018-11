Hillary senior adviser has meltdown at Fox News, goes pantless

Despite the relative tameness of the debate, Hill claimed Reines confronted him in the Fox bureau afterward "screaming like a maniac."

Debated @HillaryClinton ’s former senior advisor @PhilippeReines tonight... 1) Afterwards he came at me screaming like a maniac (I thought he was going cry) 2) He told me to “clean the pubic hair off my face.” Whatever that means? 3) Best part, he had no pants on ๐Ÿ˜‚ #Unhinged pic.twitter.com/cwfGqvfPHE

Hill told The Daily Caller that Reines said, "You're just as much of a jackass on TV as you are online" and that Hill needs to "stop hiding behind [FBN anchor Trish Regan's] skirt."

"We chirped back and forth, and he said, 'You're not half the debater you think you are.' To which I said, 'That's probably the lamest, most D.C. diss I've ever heard,'" Hill told The DC.

Reines allegedly followed Hill through the newsroom screaming, and Hill started snapping photos of Reines' pants-less suit.