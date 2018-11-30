Hillary senior adviser has meltdown at Fox News, goes pantless

Despite the relative tameness of the debate, Hill claimed Reines confronted him in the Fox bureau afterward "screaming like a maniac."

Debated @HillaryClinton ’s former senior advisor @PhilippeReines tonight... 1) Afterwards he came at me screaming like a maniac (I thought he was going cry) 2) He told me to “clean the pubic hair off my face.” Whatever that means? 3) Best part, he had no pants on ๐ #Unhinged pic.twitter.com/cwfGqvfPHE

Hill told The Daily Caller that Reines said, "You're just as much of a jackass on TV as you are online" and that Hill needs to "stop hiding behind [FBN anchor Trish Regan's] skirt."

"We chirped back and forth, and he said, 'You're not half the debater you think you are.' To which I said, 'That's probably the lamest, most D.C. diss I've ever heard,'" Hill told The DC.

Reines allegedly followed Hill through the newsroom screaming, and Hill started snapping photos of Reines' pants-less suit.