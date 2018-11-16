Hillary Clinton yells 'fraud' in Georgia after the vote recount doesn't go Abrams's way

“Every time Donald thinks things are not going in his direction, he claims whatever it is is rigged against him. That is not the way our democracy works. We’ve been around for 240 years. We’ve had free and fair elections. We’ve accepted the outcomes when we may not have liked them. He is a denigrating, he’s talking down our democracy. And I for one, am appalled.”

Well, now she's out denigrating and talking down our democracy herself. And as usual, she remains ''appalled."

“If she’d had a fair election, she already would have won,” Clinton said on Tuesday while speaking at the LBJ School of Public Affairs of the University of Texas.

Clinton was referring to Georgia progressive Democratic candidate, Stacey Abrams, losing her bid for governor by by about 1.5 percentage points. A recount was called and Abrams still looks to be losing, while her GOP competition, Brian Kemp, appears to have won. That victory, by the way, is consistent with pre-election polls, as well as the first counting of the ballots. Carlson pointed out that her charges were pretty serious, yet she didn't seem too interested in offering up any evidence to back her claims. Her earlier harrumph at Trump, back when she thought she was going to win, pretty well now comes off as a Clintonian convenience, given her changed tune with Abrams.

Why is she doing it? I'd venture that it's because she is running for president again. She knows there are troops to be rallied for the coming race and what better way to do it than through disappointed voters with a grievance who really thought they were going to win? It's cynical has heck from Clinton, and very Clintonian, given that crime family's style of operation. What's more, other Democrats with Democratic presidential ambitions are doing the same thing: Wife-beater Sherrod Brown and Spartacus Booker have made the same claims, and the Daily Caller noticed that, too. Hive mind, buzzing around on the phony claims to electoral fraud in a bid to whip up grievance groups. They're an echo chamber,

Does this sound like a party that's ready to persuade voters on the merits of their ideas? Or is it one that wants to stoke grievances for votes? More to the point, are these Democrats really ready for prime time?