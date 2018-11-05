GOP candidate, the butt of a tasteless SNL joke, isn't demanding an apology

Davidson was doing "Weekend Update" and one of the segments featured him making rude comments about how some Republican candidates looked. He singled out Crenshaw, who lost an eye in Afghanistan, saying he looked like a "hit man in some porno movie" because of his eyepatch. When called out for his flippant, tasteless remark, he said “I’m sorry. I know he lost his eye in war or whatever … Whatever.”

Crenshaw did 3 tours in Afghanistan and was a Navy SEAL. But in a surprise and generous move, Crenshaw did not call on Davidson to make an apology, saying, “I want us to get away from this culture where we demand an apology every time someone misspeaks."

Mediaite:

He added: “I think that would be very healthy for our nation to go in that direction. We don’t need to be outwardly outraged. I don’t need to demand apologies from them. They can do whatever they want, you know. They are feeling the heat from around the country right now and that’s fine.” He then stressed that he would like Davidson and SNL to recognize that “veterans across the country probably don’t feel as though their wounds [that] they received in battle should be the subject of a bad punch line.” Finally, the veteran and candidate said the “real atrocity” was Davidson’s attempt at a joke wasn’t even funny but “just mean-spirited.”

Totally cheap, disgusting and classless of SNL to have Pete Davidson mock Dan Crenshaw for wearing an eye patch...then giggle that he was injured in the line of duty.@DanCrenshawTX is a Navy SEAL and hero who lost his eye in an IED attack in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/7VbMohQ3t2 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 4, 2018

That's the absolute best way to deal with the "Outrage Brigades" on social media - make their efforts seem petty and mean. As for Davidson, Crenshaw makes the "comedian" look about 2 inches tall. Not only is Davidson not worth asking for an apology, but that the country would be better if everyone followed his example.

Couldn't agree more.