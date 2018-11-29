For the GOP to win Hispanic votes: A wall plus DACA

Let me make this suggestion to President Trump and the GOP: The wall plus DACA!

As we move toward 2020, the GOP has to improve its standing with Hispanics, as our friend Richard Baehr wrote here last week.

Negotiate the wall, plus other actions to curb illegal immigration, and legalize the so called "dreamers" who meet certain standards.

I like what Donald Graham wrote:

Earlier this year, the president offered to give a chance for legal status not only to nearly 700,000 "dreamers" - those undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children - through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but to a million others who were either too young to apply or chose not to. (I presume that, to get legal status or a path to citizenship, all 1.7 million would have to show, as DACA recipients do, that they have never been convicted of a felony or a serious misdemeanor.) Why not pass a simple bill: an appropriation for the wall, alongside an eventual path to citizenship for DACA recipients and long-term legal status for the rest?

It sounds like a sensible compromise to me.

President Trump gets the wall and keeps a promise. The Democrats get DACA.

Best of all, you do away with a contentious issue that the Democrats keep using against the GOP.

Will it happen? I'm not sure that it will happen in the lame duck session.

However, the Democrats need to do something in the majority. They can't come back in 2020 and say that it's all Trump's fault.

Also, opposing the wall is going to be a lot more difficult for Democrats after what we've seen on the border over the last 2 weeks.

Before you tell me that I'm calling for amnesty, let me repeat that many of these "dreamers" are already here. Many are working and going to school. It makes no sense to keep them without a legal status any longer. Obviously, anyone with a criminal background will not be approved.

So let's think: DACA and the wall. My guess is that most Americans will support that.

