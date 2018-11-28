Facing a second million refugees, Colombia inadvertently makes case for regime change in Venezuela

Colombia, which thus far has accepted a million refugees from Venezuela, says it's at the breaking point and is concerned about the prospect of a second million Venezuelan refugees.

Colombia has accepted more than 1 million Venezuelans fleeing the economic collapse brought on by the administration of President Nicolás Maduro, but will find it difficult to handle another million new arrivals that are now predicted for the coming months, Colombia Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez said Tuesday. Speaking at an Americas Conference organized by the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, Ramírez said Colombia cannot single-handedly manage the massive exodus of Venezuelans that is already without precedent in Latin America. "This is very difficult, an enormous risk," she told the conference at the University of Miami. "It's like someone is drowning and the person who jumps in to rescue him has the best intention but is not sufficiently prepared. In the end, that could lead to two drownings." "We want to continue welcoming those people because there's a humanitarian concern. But we cannot carry that weight alone. We need more and more timely international help," she told journalists after her presentation.

Memo to Colombia: Get real.

Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez inadvertently raises the question of why there should be a second million refugees at all. Because actually, there is going to be one if the current Maduro socialist regime continues. And if Colombia thinks this load of refugees is hard, wait 'til the refugee total doubles, or triples, or quadruples. This is exactly what is going to happen if the Maduro regime is not thrown out.

The vice president goes to great odds to state that Colombia wouldn't dream of throwing the despicable and inhuman Venezuelan regime out – as if a tack like that was never part of the region's 200-year Bolivarian heritage, where such hardball is pretty much how things have always been done.

Instead of getting in touch with her Inner Bolivar, though, we get these dainty Marquess of Queensberry Rules from her:

"I truly hope we can all work to apply diplomatic pressure, and in all international settings, for the dictatorship's departure from Venezuela," she said when asked about the rumors, but added that "Colombia would never do anything like that."

Seriously? Colombia is on track to get another million more Venezuelan refugees, and it's reduced to begging the international community to pitch in and help out?

Sure, there are some nations that are going to help out, such as the U.S., and it's right to do it, given the scale of the socialist horror. But don't count on those neighbors that have accommodated the Chavista project to the extent they have. Somehow, they'll find a way not to cough up any more than the always feckless United Nations won't. The root of the problem remains that the Maduro regime is an inhuman regime and utterly indifferent to the fact that it's driving millions of its citizens out for others to take care of. That's the "policy" right now that Colombia seeks to have changed, and it's not going to get the job done.

Like it or not, the problem is the Venezuelan regime itself. It's socialist, it's got a Castro communist dream to implement, and it's not about to change any "policies." It's a dictatorship, and that means it's the law. So Colombia can either take the extra million more refugees to accommodate the dictatorship, or else start getting tough about what its real options are. Why exactly should there even be another million refugees when the solution to the problem, as President Trump left on the table to much derision from the Latin swamp establishment, is very, very clear?

Colombia has a choice, all right, and thus far, it doesn't seem to want to admit it.