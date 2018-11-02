Even the New York Times recognizes Bill Clinton now a pariah in his own party
Karma finally has caught up with Bill Clinton, more than a quarter century after he and his wife Hillary joyfully celebrated his election victory in 1992, at the Old State House of Arkansas in Little Rock. Now, Arkansas Democrats – even his defenders -- are shunning his help in the electoral quests for victory. Lisa Lerer reports in the New York Times:
When a Republican state legislator in Arkansas pushed last year to rename the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Clarke Tucker stood up for the former president.
“The argument was that the people of Arkansas don’t support the Clintons,” said Mr. Tucker, a Democratic member of the state House of Representatives. “My thought at the time was, well, the people of Arkansas voted for Clinton eight times.”
'Those were the days, my friend, we thought they'd never end"
But now, as the Democratic nominee in the tightest congressional race in this state, Mr. Tucker is happy for the former president and his wife to remain a plane ride away. Mr. Clinton, who was governor and attorney general of Arkansas, was once a near-ubiquitous presence helping Democrats in tough races back home, but the former president hasn’t been asked to appear on the trail for Mr. Tucker.
There are no plans for him to do so. Or, for that matter, appear publicly with any Democrat running in the midterm elections. (snip)
As Democrats search for their identity in the Trump era, one aspect has become strikingly clear: Mr. Clinton is not part of it. Just days before the midterm elections, Mr. Clinton finds himself in a kind of political purgatory, unable to overcome past personal and policy choices now considered anathema within the rising liberal wing of his party.
The former president, once such a popular political draw that he was nicknamed his party’s “explainer-in-chief,” has only appeared at a handful of private fund-raisers to benefit midterm candidates, according to people close to him.
He added one more last week, headlining a Wednesday evening fund-raiser in New York City last week to benefit the campaign of Mike Espy, Mr. Clinton’s former agriculture secretary who is running for Senate in Mississippi. Mr. Espy’s campaign declined to comment on the event.
The hard turn to the left by Dems has left Clinton’s “triangulation” approach in the dust, and his record of sexual predation on less powerful women has caught up to him. Nd Hillary’s corrupt capture of the Democrats’ nomination in 2016 has left a lot of sore feelings toward the couple, made worse by the ignominious loss that Dems were assured was impossible.
Face it: even though Hillary continues to tease a possible run on 2020, the Clintons are toast.
First order of business next year in the Arkansas State Legislature is airport renaming Little Rock Airport. It may not pass until there is an actual indictment of one or the other of the Clintons, but making it a regular feature of Arkansas politics can’t hurt.
Next in line” Barack Obama, whose presidency produced much worse real results economically and diplomatically than Clinton’s. If 26 years is what is required, that would date his pariah-hood as starting around 2036. That is, assuming the Mullahs are not overthrown and their archives thrown open, in which case disgrace might come earlier.
