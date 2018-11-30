Drag queen admits 'grooming' children at public library events that are part of worldwide program

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is just what it sounds like – drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.

LifeSiteNews – which was banned and then restored (for now) by Twitter – has broken the news that a drag queen has admitted to grooming children to accept transgenderism and the other elements of the alt.sex agenda through a series of indoctrination events held at public libraries, the "Drag Queen Story Hour," which touts itself as an organization with chapters "all over the world."



Photo credit: Drag Queen Story Hour.

According to LifeSiteNews (hat tip: Amanda Prestigiacomo, the Daily Wire):

Dylan Pontiff, a drag queen who helped organize one of these story hour events for children as young as three at the Lafayette Public Library in early October, is shown in a video making that shocking admission to the Lafayette City-Parish Council in Louisiana during a Sept. 17 meeting. "This is going to be the grooming of the next generation. We are trying to groom the next generation," said Pontiff, who when dressed in drag goes by the name Santana Pilar Andrews. Pontiff said that as a drag queen he has performed in shows for adults that he compared to an R-rated film. He argued that he should be able to have access to children because, as an adult, he knows how to "filter" himself and make his content PG-rated. "I can go in and entertain adults in a club and also entertain a group of students and young children. I'm able to do that because I'm an adult and able to filter myself," he said.

So powerful is the alt.sex movement that the Cajun country pols ran for the tall grass:

The public meeting by the Lafayette City-Parish Council in September was to consider a motion to denounce the drag queen story hour proposed for the local library on October 6 as not being age-appropriate. The motion, derided as "hateful" and "discriminatory" by its opponents, would not have been binding on the public library. But it never got that far. The majority of the Lafayette City-Parish Council declined to vote on it, effectively scuttling the motion.

Remember when the environmental left was sporting bumper stickers saying "nature bats last" as a warning against polluting the environment? It's funny, but since the rise of the alt.sex movement that began with defense of homosexual rights but now has expanded to a total disconnect of sexuality from chromosomal reality, I haven't seen those bumper stickers in Berkeley, capital city of the American left.

"They're coming for your children" used to be mocked as "homophobia." Now taxpayer-funded libraries are being enlisted in that very campaign to sow sexual confusion and in the worst cases instituting hormone therapy and bodily mutilation on young children who fantasize about being the opposite sex.