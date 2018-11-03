Donald Trump is a treasure in an earthen vessel

I still live down south. Everyone here knows that a bagel is a huntin' dawg. Shoot, you don't have to know a lot to know that. Plus, shoot is our substitute for a dirtier word, which isn't proper to say in polite company, just as dadgum is a crude inversion of a word that no God-fearing person would dare utter, even in a pique of anger. We say shoot and dadgum a lot. It's our way of emoting. Penitence is not required.

Anyway, welcome to the Deep South. We also say ain't that nice. I'll leave you to figure out what that means.

We love Donald Trump. He's a New Yorker, but that's okay. We weren't looking for a saint. We had too many of those dadgum jokers already. We looked for someone who could get the job done...a hardworking person with some real-world experience, imperfect though he may be. Trump fit the mold.

The apostle Paul confessed to his fellow believers that "we have this treasure in earthen vessels" (2 Cor. 4:7). Amen to that.

I'm pretty sure President Trump qualifies as an earthen vessel, same as us. His salty tongue offends some folks. Too bad for them. We love it. When you're drowning, you don't get particular about who throws the life vest. I can't tell you how many people Trump has saved down here, but it's many. Folks in the Rust Belt probably feel the same. And anybody that's looking for a job. It's nice to have supper on the table and a few dollars in the bank when the day is over.

Has any of you looked at the latest employment statistics? We are those people. Don Lemon and Joe Scarborough make lots of money. Good for them. But we live happier lives...and much less pretentiously. Trump helps make it so.

I heard that someone once called us deplorable. What's deplorable about working all day? Or keeping a steady job? Are those bad things to do? Many of us have a family to raise. Or else we're working to make ends meet. What's wrong about aiming for a raise...or living a life worth dying for...or, God forbid, hitting it rich? Are those equally as bad? Should we just quit trying?

Tonight, I'll be at President Trump's rally in Pensacola. Can't wait to be there and hear what the Yankee has to say. Maybe I'll meet him and get a picture. Or maybe I won't. Either way, I'll be there. Then comes my vote.

Beware. You Trump-haters don't have a clue what's coming your way on November 6. Call it the Big Ugly.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.