Detroit's Dr. Ben Carson High School

Dr. Ben Carson, the present Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, grew up in poverty in Detroit, Michigan. Despite this, he graduated with honors from Detroit schools, then went on to college and medical school, becoming head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Maryland. Over 30 years ago he headed a neurosurgery team which successfully separated twins joined at the head -- a first.

But, according to Detroit's government officials, Carson's recent behavior and actions have been so outrageous, so unbefitting of his native city that his name must be erased immediately from the school. Oh dear, what did he do? Embezzle millions? Have an inappropriate sexual relationship? Murder someone? Uh, this is Detroit, so any of these actions are not outrageous enough to unduly upset the city's officials to change a school's name. No, according to their way of thinking, what Carson did was worse! Much worse!

But school board member Lamar Lemmons bravely spoke to a reporter from the Washington Post, revealing the ugly reason. Brace yourselves:

“It is synonymous with having Trump’s name on our school in blackface,” (snip) Carson “is doing Trump’s bidding, and he has adversely affected the African American community in Detroit as well as the nation with his housing policies,” Lemmons said. "And he’s allied himself with a president that says he is a white nationalist and sends dog whistles that even the deaf can hear.” (snip) But now, Lemmons said, community members regularly send him letters asking the school board to rename Dr. Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine. And if Carson makes a trip to Detroit, there will be no laying of hands on the Lemmons children. "Had he stayed in medicine, irrespective of his political philosophy or how he voted in private, we would have been happy to put his name on a school.” Lemmons said. “We looked at him as an honored son. He has since, in many of our eyes, disgraced himself.” (snip) “What really bothers me is he is a person that grew up in poverty and took advantage of all the social service safety nets that allowed him to have some semblance of normality and get an education,” Lemmons told The Post. “And he’s one that‘s now removing that ladder, that rung in the ladder for others to excel as he did. He is a person who advocates pulling oneself up by the bootstraps, but now he is removing the boots and the strap.”

Detroit's moral bankruptcy is even greater than its financial bankruptcy.