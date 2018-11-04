Democrats care about illegal aliens, not you

Christmas Eve 2002, she decided to make a quick run to the store for a few ingredients she needed to bake pies. You can imagine the devastating horror their family felt upon being notified by police that their mother had been killed.

A buddy shared a heart-wrenching story with me during dinner. His mom was killed Christmas Eve by a drunk-driving illegal alien. The illegal had been caught four times driving drunk by police, never deported. My buddy is number nine of his amazing mom's thirteen kids. She was old-school Italian, waking up 3 A.M. five days a week to bake fresh bread and prepare meals for their family. Dad cooked on weekends.

The illegal alien drunk driver received seven years and served only three and a half. Two of my buddy's brothers attended the illegal alien's parole hearing to keep him behind bars, to no avail. The multiple-offender illegal alien drunk driver was set free to roam the streets of America, not deported.

As I watched my buddy struggle to maintain his composure, my heart went out to him. I thought, "Why are all of mainstream media's and Democrats' compassion and sympathy always given to illegals and nothing for Americans?"

While strolling with her dad on a San Francisco pier, 32-year-old Kate Steinle was shot and killed by an illegal alien. Kate's killer had a long criminal record. The sanctuary city repeatedly welcomed back the illegal, deported five times and a seven times convicted felon, with open arms. A liberal San Francisco jury found Kate's killer not guilty. President Trump said their verdict was disgraceful. Kate's dad recalls her last words as he held her in his arms: "help me, Dad."

San Francisco politicians, mainstream media, and Democrats celebrated the leftist jury's outrageous not guilty verdict. These leftists did not express an ounce of sympathy for American citizen Kate Steinle and her family.

Sixteen-year-old Kayla Cuevas was brutally murdered by MS-13 gang members who illegally invade our country. Did Democrat Nancy Pelosi express an ounce of sympathy for Kayla's mom, Evelyn Rodriguez? No. Pelosi angrily attacked Trump for calling MS-13 gang members animals. No compassion or sympathy for Americans.

Folks, I could fill this article with incidences in which American lives have been devastated by illegal repeat criminals and illegal gangs coddled by Democrats who run sanctuary cities.

Democrat California governor Jerry Brown actually signed a bill making California a "sanctuary state." Brown's bill says his state will not cooperate with federal immigration law enforcement, putting American lives at risk. Why is Brown gifting illegals rights while denying the rights of his American constituents? While Californians struggle to find housing, Brown is assisting illegals with housing. Illegals in California receive college tuition and numerous other benefits unavailable to legal citizens.

So why are mainstream media and Democrats obsessed with opening our borders for the free flow of illegals and getting them addicted to government freebies? One reason is that we have allowed old hippies to indoctrinate our kids in public schools for decades. This has created a generation that believes that America is the greatest source of evil in the world, founded by white straight Christian men who stole everything from the rest of the world. Our youths believe that it is morally unjust for America to have borders. We must share what we stole.

Insidiously, the second reason why Democrats desire to flood the country with illegals is to gain political power. Immigrants have contributed greatly to our culture. The vast majority of illegals are unskilled workers easily seduced by Democrat politicians who promise to take care of them. Democrats will do to illegals what they have done to blacks for decades: give them just enough to keep them poor, on welfare, and faithfully voting for Democrats.

This is why mainstream media and Democrats pretend to have all the compassion and sympathy in the world for illegals while ignoring the dire consequence coddling illegals has on the lives of Americans.