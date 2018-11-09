DC Police investigating Antifa mob attack on Tucker Carlson’s home as ‘hate crime’

OFFICIAL TUCKER CARLSON MOB POLICE REPORT 🚨



Vilonet progressives:



- Attempted to bust down Tucker's door

- Vandalized his house

- Vandalized his driveway

- Vandalized his car

- Political messages left on cars & door

- Police classifying as 'hate crime'

The bullhorn-equipped mob clearly was aimed at instilling terror in order to silence a prominent critic of theirs.

… according to video posted by the group itself, this was much more than a protest. Using a bullhorn, the group chanted threats: “Racist scumbag, leave town.” according to video posted by the group itself, this was much more than a protest. Using a bullhorn, the group chanted threats: “Racist scumbag, leave town.” A second chant was even more threatening: “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” Using their (now deleted) Twitter account, the Antifa group posted the menacing video and wrote, “Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.” Overheard in one video is a woman saying she wished she had brought a “pipe bomb” to Carlson’s house.

Mob ourside Tucker Carlson's house

Since this was an attempt to instill fear and change behavior with threats of violence, it seems to me that it falls under the definition of terroristic threat, which, I believe, is a more serious crime:

A terroristic threat is a crime generally involving a threat to commit violence communicated with the intent to terrorize another, to cause evacuation of a building, or to cause serious public inconvenience, in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience. It may mean an offense against property or involving danger to another person that may include but is not limited to recklessly endangering another person, harassment, stalking, ethnic intimidation, and criminal mischief.

It may fall under federal jurisdiction:

Federal law punishes threats to use weapons of mass destruction (including bombs and biological radioactive, and some chemical weapons). A separate statute punishes threats to use chemical weapons. It also punishes false reports about bombs but does not appear to address other false reports. Federal law also does not appear to address placing false items. But this conduct could be punished under the general criminal laws.

I know that when state or national borders are crossed, or interstate means of communication (the internet, telephones, US Postal Service) are utilized in planning, that should help the feds assert jurisdiction.

If Antifa has not been infiltrated by federal law enforcement informants, the way the mafia and Communist Party of the USA were, then the corruption of our federal justice and law enforcement organizations is even worse than we suspected. My hope is that federal grand juries are at work preparing indictments of the leaders and funders of the groups that seeks to subvert our representative republic with a system based on fear of physical violence, in which opposition is silenced.

Benjamin Franklin's warning that we have "A republic if you can keep it" has never been more appropriate.