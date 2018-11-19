« Stormy Daniels tells Oxford Union that Trump and politics have ‘completely destroyed’ her career
November 19, 2018

Dan Crenshaw deflates anti-Trump hysteria on Face the Nation with common sense

By Thomas Lifson

After his appearance on Saturday Night Live on November 10 to accept an apology and engage in some graceful satire of his own, I suggested that in Dan Crenshaw we are seeing the birth of a star. I feel vindicated in that judgment by his appearance yesterday on Face the Nation, in which he figuratively threw cold water in the faces of fellow panelists who were making their typically absurd claims that President Trump threatens freedom of the press by criticizing those who criticize him.

This tweet from Face the Nation contains must-see TV (hat tip: Twitchy) -- the most satisfying two minutes you will spend on media today:

 

 

I am not alone in my assessment of Dan Crenshaw:

 

