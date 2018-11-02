CNN's Lemon doubles down on white men are 'the biggest terror threat'

CNN's Don Lemon took identity politics to its ludicrous, but logical conclusion earlier this week when he solemnly told his audience who the biggest terrorist threat in the US is.

"We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them. There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban — you know, they had the Muslim ban. There is no white-guy ban. So what do we do about that?”

"We have to stop demonizing people"...except white males. Someone so oblivious to their own stupidity that they would demonize someone immediately after saying that no one should be demonized deserves some kind of award.

As far as "doing something about them," ask the FBI. In the 1960's many active members of the Klu Klux Klan were FBI informants. The idea that the FBI hasn't infiltrated these potentially violent neo-Nazi, skin head, and other extreme right wing groups is absurd.

And Lemon topped out his idiocy by suggesting a travel ban on white guys. Aside from the reasoning behind the suggestion being infantile, the secret Terrorist Watch List almost certainly has the worst of the worst right wing extremists on it.

But like any left wing loon caught saying something utterly stupid, Lemon doubled down on his ridiculous statement:

“Earlier this week, I made some comments about that in a conversation with Chris [Cuomo],” Lemon said. “I said that the biggest terror threat in this country comes from radicals on the far right, primarily white men. That angered some people. But let’s put emotion aside and look at the cold hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming."

Lemon then referred to a Government Accountability Office report that says since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, right-wing extremists have killed 106 people in 62 different attacks in U.S., while Islamist extremists have killed 119 people in 23 different attacks. Lemon cited another story that showed "that for every eight deadly attacks by right-wing extremists," there was one by left-wing extremists. “So people who were angered about what I said are missing the entire point,” Lemon said. “We don’t need to worry about people who are thousands of miles away. The biggest threats are homegrown. The facts prove that.”

I'd love to see how the GAO defines "terrorist attack." It's probably different than the way you or I would define it. No matter. Isn't Lemon advocating racial profiling? It sure sounds like it. But then, I'm sure Lemon opposes racial profiling - except when it comes to white men.

Lemon and others accuse Trump of trying to generate fear against certain groups. What else is Don Lemon trying to do except demonize white males and attempt to instill fear in people about them?

If the left didn't have double standards, they'd have no standards at all.