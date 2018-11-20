CNN media critic attacks White House ground rules for press conferences

CNN seems to have forgotten the old adage, “Be careful what you wish for.” After filing suit over the revocation of Jim Acosta’s hard pass to the White House and winning, that network’s media beat reporter is upset. Speaking on CNN’s Newsroom, Brian Stelter seems certain that danger lurks in the new open and transparent rules provided by the White House in response to the judge’s demand for due process on decisions over revocation of access to press conferences or the White House.

Brian Stelter stated his belief that nothing has been resolved, and the White House will use their battle with Acosta as something of a message to other reporters. “I think that the White House wants to string this along, wants to make this a threat that looms over the entire White House press corps,” Stelter said. The Reliable Sources host referred to a letter the White House sent Acosta informing him of ground rules for behavior at future press conferences.

Here are the rules that Stelter finds worrisome:

The rules are absolutely commonsensical, and work to allow more correspondents access to questioning the president or other official speaking that day. If a follow-up question is necessary and not permitted, then other correspondents can step up and push for answers. If no one does so, then maybe the question was not that compelling in the first place.

Remember when the media caterwauled about President Trump’s lack of “decorum”? Or

His claimed violation of the norms of presidential behavior? This new letter, laying out the explicit rules will help maintain decorum. Stelter may not be able to admit it, but his colleague Acosta has been way out of line, and only anti-Trump solidarity among the media (a huge problem that the media won’t admit) has prevented public shaming of Acosta by his colleagues, many of whom deeply resent him.

Stelter has just reinforced President Trump’s view of CNN as reflexively opposed to him no matter what he does.

