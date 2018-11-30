CNN fires Marc Lamont Hill after he calls for ‘free Palestine from the river to the sea’

... a line which has been used repeatedly by Hamas leader Khaled Mash'al. The phrase was also used by the Palestinian Liberation Organization beginning with its founding in 1964, when it was still classified as a terror group.

Marc Lamont Hill lost his gig as a commentator at CNN after he used a familiar slogan calling for the destruction of Israel at an anti-Israel conference at the United Nations on Wednesday. As The Wrap noted, this is:

Hill also voiced support for violent Palestinian "resistance," suggesting that Palestinians could be inspired by "slave revolts and self-defense and tactics otherwise divergent from Dr. King or Mahatma Gandhi."

Fox News describes the presentation he made:

Hill had come under criticism for his remarks during a Wednesday meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People in observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. He accused the Israeli government of "normalizing settler colonialism" and called for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea," a remark that got applause from participating diplomats.



U.N. video screen grab.

The audience clearly understood the meaning of the remark. The beloved expression of the left, "dog whistle," applies here. The audience clearly heard it.

There is no mistaking the meaning: if a state called Palestine were to occupy the land from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean, there is no room for a state called Israel, hence Israel has been destroyed in such a scenario.

Hill used other code as well:

At one point, Hill poured himself some water and told participants that he just got off a flight from "Palestine" and that "I was boycotting the Israeli water so I was unable to quench my thirst." "If we are standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself," Hill said during a portion of his speech comparing the Palestinian movement with the American civil-rights movement. "We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it."

CNN, which "has been heavily promoting a special weeklong series on the rise of anti-Semitism across Europe," said as little as possible about the firing, with the statement, "Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN." Moreover, "[the] imbroglio was conspicuously absent from the network's 'Reliable Sources' newsletter Wednesday – written by Brian Stelter."

A Rick Moran pointed out here yesterday, "[t]his is not the first time Hill has displayed a raw, nauseating anti-Semitism."

But Hill is denying the obvious:

My reference to “river to the sea” was not a call to destroy anything or anyone. It was a call for justice, both in Israel and in the West Bank/Gaza. The speech very clearly and specifically said those things. No amount of debate will change what I actually said or what I meant. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

In my speech, I talked about the need to return to the pre-1967 borders, to give full rights to Palestinian citizens of Israel, and to allow right of return. No part of this is a call to destroy Israel. It’s absurd on its face. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

Ahem: "From the river to the sea" is not the pre-1967 borders.

More doubletalk (a Hill specialty):

I believe in full rights for all citizens. I believe in safety for all citizens. I believe in self-determination for all citizens. This is not an anti-Semitic position. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

Unfortunately, we are in a moment where any critique of the Israeli government is called anti-Semitic. Any call for Palestinian freedom is seen as an attempt to diminish Israel freedom. This does not have to be, nor should it be, the case. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) November 29, 2018

Huffpost, where Hill also works, is portraying his comments as "saying Palestinians deserve equal rights."

Al Jazeera intimates for the Arab world that Hill is a victim of a sinister conspiracy, of course.

[T]he move came amid objections to Hill's speech by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and other groups. ... According to the Jewish Voice for Peace, "while the ADL markets itself as a civil rights organisation, its history betrays an extensive record of anti-Arab, anti-Muslim, and anti-Palestinian advocacy." In 1993, US police raided the offices of the ADL in San Francisco and found illegally obtained files on nearly 10,000 individuals and at least 950 organisations, including labour unions, LGBT groups, progressive media, Arab-American organisations, anti-Zionist Jewish organisations and other civil rights groups.

I expect further escalation of attacks on Jews and Israel, as Hill will be lionized as a victim and Jews will be demonized with the familiar tropes of puppet masters pulling strings.

The rising tide of Jew-hatred is obvious to anyone not wearing blinders.