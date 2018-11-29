CNN commentator calls for a Palestinian state 'from the river to the sea'

CNN commentator Mark Lamont Hill, described on the network's website as "one of the leading intellectual voices in the country," said in a speech at a U.N. event commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, that violent "resistance" by the Palestinians against Israel is justified and that the world should work toward a Palestinian state "from the river to the sea."

"Contrary to western mythology, black resistance to American apartheid did not come purely through Ghandi [sic] and nonviolence," Hill said (see video below.) "Rather, slave revolts and self-defense and tactics otherwise divergent from Dr. King or Mahatma Gandhi were equally important to preserving safety and attaining freedom. If we are to operate in true solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must allow the Palestinian people the same range of opportunity and political possibility. If we are standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people, we must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself. We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it. We must advocate and promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but we cannot endorse a narrow politics of respectability that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in the face of state violence and ethnic cleansing." "If we are in true solidarity, we must allow them the same range of opportunity and political possibility. We must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend themselves. We must prioritize peace, but we must not romanticize or fetishize it. We must promote nonviolence at every opportunity, but cannot endorse narrow politics that shames Palestinians for resisting, for refusing to do nothing in ethnic cleansing." "Justice requires a free Palestine from the river to the sea," Hill thunderously concluded. The phrase "from the river to the sea" has been a rallying cry for Hamas and other terrorist groups seeking the elimination of Israel, as a Palestinian state stretching from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea would mean that Israel would be wiped off the map.

This is not the first time Hill has displayed a raw, nauseating anti-Semitism. The Algemeiner reports on a series of tweets by Hill last year that are astonishing in their ignorance and hate.

Earlier this month, Hill opined on Twitter that "Trump's position on Israel/Palestine is repugnant. His call for Palestine to 'reject hatred and terrorism' is offensive & counterproductive." When the tweet came to the attention of Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg several days later, and Goldberg professed to be a "bit flummoxed," Hill responded somewhat defensively, suggesting that "the context [was] missing," and that "[p]eace will not come from demanding action from only one side."

A white, Jewish liberal is "flummoxed" by Hill's anti-Semitism? What happened to "shocked"? Or "outraged"? I guess Goldberg just couldn't bring himself to criticize a black man – even for virulent anti-Semitism.

Hill later stated in exchanges with other Twitter users that he found it "offensive to only call on Palestinians to 'behave', while normalizing/ ignoring the violence of the occupation;" he also rejected it as "offensive" to compare "Palestinian resistance to settler-colonialism to the actions of ISIS." He also declared: "We all agree that hatred and terrorism are bad things. The issue is who gets to define each term, and under what conditions."

Hill's belief that a Palestinian state should run "from the river to the sea" is often expressed by those who wish to see the elimination of Israel. The "river" in question is the Jordan River, and the "sea" is the Mediterranean. Where the 8 million or so Jews who currently occupy that land would go, Hill doesn't say. Given the temperament of the Palestinians and their hatred for Jews, one can only imagine what would happen to them.

As the BDS movement picks up steam, the American left is dropping all pretenses about their anti-Semitism. You rarely hear them differentiating between "anti-Zionism" and "anti-Semitism" anymore. It's just Jew-hatred – pure, unadulterated, unfiltered.

There are good people on the left who do not agree with Hill and the BDS crowd. But their voices are being silenced as radical leftists begin to gain political power in the Democratic Party. Of course, the media will continue to be "flummoxed" by this attitude, so rather than condemn anti-Semitism, they will eventually adopt it as their own.