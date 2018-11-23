Chicago alderman tries to explain why his intern was the hospital mass shooter who killed a doc and a cop

"He had a very, very pleasant personality," Maldonado said of Juan Lopez, noting that his internship lasted for about eight weeks in either 2016 or 2017.

It's bad enough that four people died in a mass shooting incident at Chicago's Mercy Hospital last Monday. In addition to the perp, "[t]he victims were identified as Dr. Tamara O'Neal and Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez. A pharmaceutical assistant was also shot and killed."

No written records of the internship?

Alderman Maldonado goes for the Sgt. Schultz defense: "I know nothing!"

The alderman said the city runs the internship program and that he didn't personally choose Lopez or know him before he applied for the job. "I think he was the only person who applied. You have to be a college student to apply," he said. "Interns are not assigned to do much of significance, they're basically gofers for the very limited staff that we have[.] ... He had no decision making authority," Maldonado said, adding that Lopez mostly was tasked with shuffling papers and getting coffee.

And Maldonaldo did nothing:

Maldonado said he played no role in helping Lopez secure a job earlier this year with the Chicago Housing Authority.

The perp with the pleasant personality was settling a score with his ex and took out two others who got in his way, kind of like the victims of a lot of gang shootings, especially children, who catch a stray bullet.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said late Monday that the shooting began in the parking lot outside Mercy Hospital as part of a domestic dispute between O'Neal and Lopez.

Our friends at Second City Cop are appropriately sarcastic: