Can Justice Kavanaugh sue for defamation?

According to news reports, a woman named Judy Munro-Leighton was not telling the truth about a rape accusation. As a consequence, Senator Grassley wants to investigate the matter :

On October 3, 2018, Committee staff received an email from a Ms. Judy Munro Leighton with a subject line claiming: "I am Jane Doe from Oceanside CA – Kavanaugh raped me." Ms. Munro-Leighton wrote that she was "sharing with you the story of the night that Brett Kavanaugh and his friend sexually assaulted and raped me in his car" and referred to "the letter that I sent to Sen. Kamala Harris on Sept. 19 with details of this vicious assault." She continued: "I know that [']Jane Doe['] will get no media attention, but I am deathly afraid of revealing any information about myself or my family." She then included a typed version of the Jane Doe letter. Committee investigators began investigating Ms. Munro-Leighton's allegations. Given her relatively unique name, Committee investigators were able to use open-source research to locate Ms. Munro-Leighton and determine that she: (1) is a left-wing activist; (2) is decades older than Judge Kavanaugh; and (3) lives in neither the Washington DC area nor California, but in Kentucky. In order to investigate her sexual-assault claims, Committee investigators first attempted to reach her by phone on October 3, 2018, but were unsuccessful. On October 29, Committee investigators again attempted contact, leaving a voicemail. In response, Ms. Munro-Leighton left Committee investigators a voicemail on November 1, 2018. .. When directly asked by Committee investigators if she was, as she had claimed, the "Jane Doe" from Oceanside California who had sent the letter to Senator Harris, she admitted: "No, no, no. I did that as a way to grab attention.["]

She never met him. He never raped her.

It's time for Justice Kavanaugh to consider a defamation suit. Maybe he can't as a public person. Maybe he does not want to put his family through this.

However, we have in this lady's own words that the whole thing was the work of partisan and angry Democrats. They set out to destroy a good man and nearly did.

Yes, I hope Justice Kavanaugh considers a defamation suit. I think we need someone to pay for this awful episode.

