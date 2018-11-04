Brooklyn synagogue vandalism suspect a perfect exemplar of political correctness

NYPD officials told Breaking911 that the suspect entered Brooklyn’s Union Temple around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night and used a black marker to deface three different locations with the messages, “die Jew rats we are here,” “Jews better be ready,” and “Hitler.”

New York Democrats had a field day blaming President Trump for the “atmosphere” that encouraged a vile defacement of the Brooklyn synagogue – until the suspect caught on video surveillance cameras was apprehended and turned out to be one of their own. The grafitti messages , coming in the wake of the massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue were chilling, and obviously intended to strike terror un the hearts of Jews:

Luke Rosiak of the Daily Caller News Foundation has assembled the stunning evidence of a man who was almost literally a poster boy for New York Democratic politicians’ hubristic, self-righteous political correctness.

The suspect in the vandalism of a New York synagogue was a Democratic activist and former City Hall intern who worked on anti-hate crime issues, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned. He is a “queer” black man informally adopted by a Jewish couple, and The New York Times’ charity, the Neediest Cases, helped pay for him to go to college where his focus was African American studies, according to a 2017 New York Times profile.

From James Polite's Facebook page

A political event with two Democratic candidates at the Union Temple of Brooklyn was canceled Friday after attendees found graffiti saying “Die Jew Rats” and “Hitler,” which one of the candidates said highlighted the need to vote out “hate.” Police arrested 26-year old James Polite later that night based on surveillance footage. (snip) A year ago, The New York Times profiled Polite, noting that he was an LGBT foster youth who “could defy the statistics” after becoming the “adopted child of the Quinn administration,” as Christine Quinn, then the speaker of the New York city council, put it. “And it wasn’t just me. It was the entire City Council staff.”

The adoptive child of “the entire City Council Staff”! Wow, they really did a job mentoring him! Hey, take a bow, Dems! He's yours.

The Times’ charity, “The New York Times Neediest Cases Fund, took over Mr. Polite’s case” as he aged out of the foster care system, and helped him attend Brandeis.

A university founded to provide opportunities for Jews kept out of the Ivy League by quotas. Brandeis has morphed into an ultra-leftist breeding ground for the likes of Polite.

“Mr. Polite hopes to graduate in May with degrees in African-American studies and political science, and took two classes over the summer to stay on pace,” the profile said. “In June, Children’s Aid used $856 from the Neediest Cases Fund for school supplies and fees not covered by his financial aid package.” The Times profile also pictured Polite next to a smiling couple, Joshua Waletzky and Jenny Levison. They “wanted to foster an ‘L.G.B.T.Q. youth’ on the brink of aging out of the system,” the Times wrote. “Although Mr. Polite was not legally adopted — his relationship with his biological parents has improved in recent years — Ms. Levison called it a ‘moral adoption.’ He says he considers the couple his second set of parents.” The Times issued a correction in the profile: “an earlier version of this article referred incompletely to the type of youth whom Josh Waletzky and Jenny Levison sought to foster. It was an “L.G.B.T.Q. youth” on the brink of aging out of the system, not merely a gay youth.” But on Facebook, Polite mocked such “hipsters” as naive gentrifiers looking to feel good about themselves. In one post, at the bottom of which he named Waletzky and Levison, he wrote:

According to CBS New York, Polite faces comparatively minor charges:

Polite was charged with criminal mischief, hate crime, and making graffiti.

I wonder if there are any federal statutes related to making a terroristic threat that could be brought against Polite?

We can expect Mr. Polite to become almost as invisible as James Hodginson, who attempted to murder a large number of GOP congressmen at a softball practice. He exemplifies the wrong narrative, and I expect the media to live up to President Trump’s label of “enemy of the people” in suppressing inconvenient news.

I would be delighted to be proven wrong on this, and a thorough examination in public of the factors that led to this man apparently rejecting and turning on his oh-so-PC liberal backers.