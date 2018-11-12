Box of ballots marked ‘provisional’ discovered in trunk of rental returned to Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Compounding the suspicious situation, shortly afterward, Fort Lauderdale Airport was closed down for a couple hours by Broward County Sheriff Steve Israel, after an alleged bomb threat was phoned in, preventing journalists and GOP representatives from access to the handling of the “votes.”

More suspicious voting shenanigans from Broward County came to light last night. Independent journalist Laura Loomer, acting on a tip, learned that an employee of Avis Car Rentals at Fort Lauderdale Airport discovered two boxes apparently belonging to Benda Snipes’s office in the trunk of a rental car that had been returned Sunday night. The driver who returned the car works for Snipes’s organization.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: @Avis employee at #FortLauderdaleAirport discovered a PROVISIONAL BALLOT BOX in the back of a rental car. @browardsheriff had bomb squad shut down the airport, but they never reported on the ballot box! Last driver of car was a Broward employee! #StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/XkpXp8x6Cx

BREAKING: I can confirm 2 Broward County Sheriff’s deputies just responded to @Avis at Fort Lauderdale airport. I can also confirm the box found says “Provisional”. I obtained video of the boxes and police responding inside the Avis. I have the police report number too. https://t.co/07sXQOroDA

The best way to follow the situation is to read the many tweets Loomer posted to her Twitter account, here . These are some of the most interesting:

The best way to follow the situation is to read the many tweets Loomer posted to her Twitter account, here. These are some of the most interesting:

