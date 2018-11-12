« Sam Donaldson claims CNN suing over White House pass for Acosta | When Obama ejected reporters, the media yawned »
November 12, 2018

Box of ballots marked ‘provisional’ discovered in trunk of rental returned to Ft. Lauderdale Airport

By Thomas Lifson

More suspicious voting shenanigans from Broward County came to light last night. Independent journalist Laura Loomer, acting on a tip, learned that an employee of Avis Car Rentals at Fort Lauderdale Airport discovered two boxes apparently belonging to Benda Snipes’s office in the trunk of a rental car that had been returned Sunday night. The driver who returned the car works for Snipes’s organization.

Compounding the suspicious situation, shortly afterward, Fort Lauderdale Airport was closed down for a couple hours by Broward County Sheriff Steve Israel, after an alleged bomb threat was phoned in, preventing journalists and GOP representatives from access to the handling of the “votes.”

The best way to follow the situation is to read the many tweets Loomer posted to her Twitter account, here. These are some of the most interesting:

 

 

 

 

 

