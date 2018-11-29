Berkeley prof wants to end student evaluations for the worst possible reason

But left-wing ideologues have taken over and turned campuses into indoctrination centers. Once the pursuit of truth takes a back seat to political goals, corruption is inevitable. One signpost of corruption of this mission of pursuit of truth is a desire to suppress information that runs counter to the political goals embraced. The very concept of scholarship demands that all data be considered and weighed.

The common expression "ivory tower" is used to describe life in academia as insulated from the reality, accountability, and responsibility that are facts of life for people who work in businesses who live or die according to the response of their customers. But if – and only if – the inhabitants of the ivory tower use their insulation from mundane concerns to pursue knowledge and truth, the resources devoted to insulating academia from day-to-day concerns are well spent.

That is why this report from Marissa Gentry of Campus Reform is so sickening.

A University of California, Berkeley professor suggested scrapping end-of-semester student evaluations for hiring, promotion, and tenure decisions after claiming that the grades and evaluations are biased against female instructors and people of color. "Over the next few weeks, students will get the chance to evaluate their professors and TAs. They're going to get it wrong," UC Berkeley history professor Brian DeLay tweeted on Sunday. "They'll be harder on women and people of color than on white men. Tenured white male faculty, in particular, should help their students understand this."

Disregarding negative customer feedback is a recipe for disaster in business. Higher education, despite its pretensions, is a business, a huge business, in this country. Funding tuition with loans and scholarships tends to insulate the immediate customers from making informed buying decisions, and the vast subsidies from governments and donors provide further insulation.



Unlike a fast food chain or an auto-maker, the immediate customers, students, do not experience the results of their purchase until much later in life, and they often rely on prestige rankings and images to evaluate the quality of the institution they attend.

All of these factors may help us understand why Professor DeLay could issue this series of tweets with no shame, but rather righteous pride:

Several studies have revealed the limitations of student evaluations of teaching (SETs). Berkeley's Philip Stark, Statistician & Associate Dean of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, co-authored a major study on this question a couple of years ago. It found: 2/8 — Brian DeLay (@BrianDeLay) November 25, 2018

*The bias varies by discipline and by student gender, among other things.



*It is not possible to adjust for the bias, because it depends on so many factors. 4/8

https://t.co/Jf66ODLgUC — Brian DeLay (@BrianDeLay) November 25, 2018

"Instructor race is also associated with SET....minority instructors tend to receive significantly lower SET scores compared to white (male) instructors. Age, charisma, and physical attractiveness are also associated with SET.” 6/8 https://t.co/Jf66ODLgUC — Brian DeLay (@BrianDeLay) November 25, 2018

In the meantime, tenured faculty - especially tenured white men - should explain this stuff to our students before each evaluation season. Help them understand why evals matter to peoples' careers, & how implicit bias affects the results. They'll listen. 8/8 - end. — Brian DeLay (@BrianDeLay) November 25, 2018

In any business that relies on direct purchasers from end users, those end users' preferences must be respected or else the business shrinks and ultimately dies.

Professor DeLay and the University of California ought to take seriously the feedback of the latter's students and help faculty improve their performance, while carefully evaluating the recruitment and career development policies that apparently have allowed lower standards of performance on this metric to characterize an entire identifiable segment of its faculty.

Of course, student evaluations are not the sole criterion of faculty quality. Students tend to like professors who are not too demanding, for instance. But their opinions are an objective metric, generated by the people who experience one critical aspect of faculty performance directly.

I wish the outrage were the primary response to this proposal, but alas, I expect that it will spread. The biggest victims would be the very faculty Professor DeLay wants to help. Insulation from feedback does not help improve performance; it rather guarantees decline.