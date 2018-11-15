Avenatti domestic violence arrest a huge problem for the Left

Now that the shoe is on the other foot, Avenatti demands better treatment (for a porn lawyer) than was afforded a highly distinguished legal scholar and judge already on the second highest court in the land.

The arrest Creepy Porn Lawyer (and declared Democrat presidential candidate) Michael Avenatti on felony charges of domestic abuse exposes the shameful nature of the attacks on Justice Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings. Avenatti adamantly denies the charges and demands the presumption of innocence that the Left denied to then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh. #BelieveAllWomen, anyone?

Best of all, the high ground belongs to Kavanaugh’s supporters, regardless of the truth or falsity of the charges against Avenatti. His right to the presumption of innocence is receiving full-throated support from many of the conservative commentators who derided his clients’ charges against Kavanuagh. Sean Hannity, for instance:



I have no idea if the charges are true. I don’t believe the phony claim that 90% of reports of violence against women are true simply because women, like men, are fallen creatures, and prone to sins, including lying for advantage. If this is a false claim, then karma would seem to be at work.

TMZ’s initial report misidentified the alleged victim as Avenatti’s wife, later corrected:

We were initially told by our sources the alleged victim was Avenatti's estranged wife. We now know it was not. The incident involved a different woman.

That victim remains unidentified as of this writing.

There were two incidents, according to TMZ:

Our sources say the alleged incident occurred Tuesday night, but there was another confrontation Wednesday between the two at an exclusive apartment building in the Century City area of L.A. We're told Wednesday afternoon the woman was on the sidewalk on her cellphone with sunglasses covering her eyes, sobbing and screaming on the phone, "I can't believe you did this to me. I'm going to get a restraining order against you." We're told security brought her inside the building, took her upstairs and Michael showed up 5 minutes later and ran into the building. He screamed repeatedly, "She hit me first." We're told he angrily added, "This is bulls***, this is f***ing bulls***." We're told he tried getting into the elevator but security denied him access. Cops showed up and escorted Avenatti into a corner of the apartment lobby and spoke with him for 5 to 10 minutes and then took him into custody.

The claim that Avenatti screamed “she hit me first” is damning – if true.

.@MichaelAvenatti 2020 campaign slogan:

"She hit me first"

That'll win the women's vote...https://t.co/F5NsWM1Tc3 — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) November 14, 2018

Avenatti seems to be spiraling into a vortex of trouble, on the hook for millions of dollars in damages, his client Stormy Daniels required to pay court costs to President Trump, and his law firm evicted from its offices for nonpayment of rent. Now he faces felony violence charges and must demand consideration he denied to his foes.

Somehow, my reserves of sympathy for him are exhausted.