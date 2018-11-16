Avenatti claiming he was set up with false allegations of violence

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti, who was busted in LA for domestic violence, has blamed his arrest on far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl.

This is too delicious. Michael Avenatti is now claiming he was set-up with false allegations of abuse of a woman. Amanda Woods reports in the New York Post :

Say it ain’t so, Mike! Do you mean to say that unscrupulous people make false allegations of abuse of women to score political points? I thought that we were supposed to #Believe All Women….

Photo credit: Luke Harold

Avenatti is attempting to gain the high ground by praising the cops who arrested him:

“I wish to thank the hard working men and women of the LAPD for their professionalism they were only doing their jobs in light of the completely bogus allegations against me,” he said in a statement. “I have never been physically abusive in my life nor was I last night. Any accusations to the contrary are fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation. I look forward to being fully exonerated.” “I want to be clear: I DID NOT commit domestic violence nor have I ever committed domestic violence,” he posted to Twitter. “I did not strike any woman nor have I ever. I did not strike my ex-wife in the face nor did I hit anyone else in the face. I am a decent man & I look forward to being exonerated.”

Among those who still honor the allegations against Justice Kavanaugh are the airheads of The View:

I fully endorse due process for Avenatti and think it is indeed possible that the allegations against him are false, because I know that some (a few, we hope) women do lie about attacks for all sorts of reasons. If Avenatti gets vindicated, it will also tend to vindicate Justice Kavanaugh.

Let the wheel of justice turn.