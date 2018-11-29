AT's Richard Baehr explains what happened on November 6

I was not able to attend this year's Restoration Weekend in Palm Beach, but I heard from a lot of people about the presentation that our chief political correspondent, Richard Baehr, was a real highlight. He had the unenviable task of following the speech kicking off the program given by Victor Davis Hanson and did a smashing job of it. He was the lead speaker on what was called the "all-star panel" analyzing the election results. The other participants, Pat Caddell, Chris Buskirk (editor of American Greatness), and Daniel Greenfield, are among the smartest political thinkers of our time.

Watch for yourself. Richard, as always, cites data in his analysis and sees things escaping most people.