Airbnb to face discrimination complaint in NY over blacklisting Jewish-owned homes in the West Bank

Airbnb apparently singled out only Jewish-owned homes, and would continue to list homes in Arab communities in the West Bank.

Jews cannot live or own homes in those Arab communities in the West Bank because the Palestinian Authority and Palestinian terror groups consider it treason for an Arab to sell or rent to a Jew. So delisting homes in "settlements" is the functional equivalent of boycotting Jews living in the West Bank. ...

[N]ot only Israeli Jews are potentially harmed by Airbnb's actions. Law Professor Eugene Kontorovich has an Op-Ed in the Wall Street Journal that points that Airbnb's policies discriminate against Americans, Airbnb's Anti-Israel Hypocrisy

Under Airbnb's policy, an American Jew with a rental property in the West Bank is barred from listing it for rent on the website. But an American Arab is welcome to list his home a few hundred meters away, even though the Palestinian law forbidding real-estate deals with Jews carries a maximum penalty of death. That openly racist policy doesn't trigger Airbnb's delisting policy.