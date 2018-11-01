A 3-minute dose of schadenfreude: hilarious compilation of media announcing Trump’s imminent political demise

President Trump has accomplished a historic triumph of political jujitsu in the face of unprecedented levels of media hysteria directed against him. Unlike every other major GOP figure in my lifetime, he has not caved-in to media-generated waves of criticism, but rather turned his opponents’ fury against them, using the (borrowed) expression “fake news,” often supplementing it with the even more inflammatory expression, “enemy of the people.” And it has worked.

Rasmussen’s daily tracking poll, comparing Barack Obama’s popularity with Trump’s, is instructive: (source) Obama’s media support was as pervasive as the media’s hatred of Trump, and yet both men show nearly identical patterns of approval, with the slight advantage to Trump. But most importantly, Trump’s early deficit compared to Obama has now turned to an advantage in levels of approval. I think that the video embedded below (hat tip: Steven Hayward of Powerline) explains a lot about this growing advantage. The media’s hysteria has firmly established them as unfair bullies in the minds of a plurality, if not outright majority of Americans. Like Godzilla drawing power from the hi tension electric lines he crossed, the mainstream media is energizing Trump’s support. This video goes on for more than 3 minutes, and the sheer volume of phony, hysterical predictions builds the comedy. I dare you to watch it without breaking out into a smile, or even outright laughter.