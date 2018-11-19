Democrats look to overturn rule banning headwear for Muslim member

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) wears a headscarf for religious reasons. Democrats want to relax the rule to allow for religious headwear, including the hijab and the Jewish kippah.

A 181 year old rule that bans the wearing of hats on the House floor may be overturned by Democrats looking to accommodate the religious practices of a newly elected female Muslim member.

New York Daily News:

“Public servants working for the People’s House should reflect the faces of America,” reads the proposal, titled “Restore Inclusion & Diversity.” “The Democratic rules package will provide an opportunity for all Americans to be included in this great institution.” The current rules, implemented in 1837, insist that “every member shall remain uncovered during the sessions of the House.” The newly elected members of the 116th Congress is the most diverse class in history, including the first Muslim women, the first Native American women and the first African American women from several states. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), 29, is also the youngest women to enter Congress.

It used to be common courtesy to remove your hat when you entered a building. But that's not the issue here. The issue is accommodating the religious practices of one member.

If every single Muslim woman in the world wore a hijab or covered their heads in public, Democrats might have a case. But this effort to change the rules is not about religious observance but rather a cultural practice of some Muslims.

Isn't the fact that Ms. Oman is in the congress in the first place enough evidence of "diversity" for Democrats? I guess not. What's at stake here is not the accommodation factor but the simple recognition that we are a secular republic. Religion has a place in America. That's a given. But that place does not include the floor of the people's house.

This is such a simple concept. But Democrats are eager to show how "tolerant" they are and are willing to violate the spirit of the Constitution in order to virtue signal to the rest of us their superior moral sense.

There are a million ways to show how tolerant you are without accommodating the beliefs of one, female member.