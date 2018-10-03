Will the Kavanaugh fallout impact Democrats at the polls?

Earlier this year, House Democrats disclosed their slogan for the midterm elections: "For the People." The slogan was unveiled by Illinois rep. Cheri Bustos , co-chair of House Democrats' messaging arm, and her colleagues after a private meeting with members. While "For the People" sounds all-inclusive, recent events and comments by a number of Democrats have cast serious doubt on the sincerity of this message. More particularly, in the past month, Democrats have verbally attacked some in the judiciary, homosexuals, and men. This could end up costing them come November.

The confirmation process involving Judge Kavanaugh provides a sad yet perfect example of the hypocrisy of the Democratic slogan. Since his appointment, Judge Kavanaugh and his family have been the victims of a vicious and vile character assassination for the sole purpose of keeping a conservative-minded judge off of the bench.

The Senate Democrats, including Dianne Feinstein, launched this attack to obstruct and delay Kavanaugh's confirmation until after the midterms in hopes that they regain the Senate (which would allow them to block any of President Trump's conservative appointments for the Supreme Court). The devastating attack on Kavanaugh and his family had nothing to do with helping the people of this country. To the contrary, and according to Thomas Jipping, "Democrats have slowed the confirmation process to a slog because they can, but it's taking a serious toll on the judiciary. Vacancies are now more than 30 percent higher than when Trump took office, and at the level they are today, the American people who must bring matters to the courts are getting shortchanged."

This politicized attack on Kavanaugh and his family has led people to Walk Away from the Democratic Party. This could have an impact at the polls in the upcoming elections.

Men

Not only did some Democrats verbally attack Kavanaugh and his family, but Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) of the Senate Judiciary Committee instructed the men of this country to "shut up." Hirono expected "the enlightened men in our country" to "rise up to say, 'We cannot continue the victimization and the smearing of someone like Dr. Ford.'" She then blamed men for perpetuating this type of action.

Hirono's ill advised comments about the men of the country do not align with the Democrats' purported desire to work "for the people." To the contrary, her unwarranted generalizations about all men were nonsensical and divisive. According to Senator Lindsey Graham, "I know I'm a single white male from South Carolina and I'm told I should shut up, but I will not shut up, if that's okay," adding that the experience had been "hell" for Kavanaugh and "the most unethical sham since I've been in politics."

Hirono's statement also fired up the Republican base:

The sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh have sparked a wave of unbridled anger and anxiety from many Republican men, who say they are in danger of being swept up by false accusers who are biased against them." This eruption of male resentment now seems likely to play a defining role in the midterm elections just five weeks away, contrasting with a burst of enthusiasm among women propelling Democratic campaigns and inspired by the national #MeToo reckoning over sexual assault and gender roles.

Time will tell how this translates at the voting booth.

Sexual Orientation

Following Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, Senator Lindsey Graham sent a tweet strongly defending Judge Kavanaugh. In response, Rosie O'Donnell verbally attacked Graham, calling him a "closeted idiot." Kathy Griffin "joined in on the gay-bashing," referring to Graham as a "she" and calling him "Miss Lindsey Graham" in a tweet. Jimmy Kimmel also "engaged in gay-bashing, comparing Graham to Liberace, a famous gay performer." Finally, "HBO host Bill Maher went even lower, not only joking about Graham being gay, but poking at the late John McCain as well. Maher joked that Graham needed the 'stabilizing influence of his dead boyfriend.'"

These statements are not unifying; they malign people based on their sexual orientation.

While it is commendable for the government to work "for the people," recent comments and statements by various Democrats raise some red flags. There is an old saying that "if your actions do not prove the truth of your words, then your words are nothing more than lies." While Democrats want the American public to believe they are "for the people," recent comments against people in various sects of society have cast serious doubt about the sincerity of this message. In the past month alone, Democrats have verbally attacked a member of the judiciary and his family, stigmatized all of the men in the country following the alleged incident involving Dr. Ford, and mocked one or more people based on their (alleged) sexual orientation.

Come November, if the American people reject this slogan as an insincere ruse, it could cost the Democrats at the polls!

Mr. Hakim's articles have been published in The Daily Caller, The Federalist, The Western Journal, American Thinker, WND, and other online publications.

https://thoughtfullyconservative.wordpress.com

Twitter: @Elad3599