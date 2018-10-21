Why caravan migrants wave Honduran flags and burn tires in front of U.S. embassy

Waving the flag of the country they're desperate not to be sent back to, and burning tires in front of the Tegucigalpa-located embassy of the nation they're supposedly desperate to live in, the Honduras caravan migrants, their organizers and their supporters don't exactly come off as big fans of the United States.

In Tegucigalpa, Honduras protesters burn tires at the US embassy during a march in support of the caravan of migrants on Friday. Hundreds of people marched to express their solidarity with the caravan of migrants trying to reach the United States

And as it happened, it was led by the Guatemala-arrested-and-deported organizer of the caravan, the far-left Honduran politician and supporter of Hugo Chavez and Mel "cowboy hat" Zelaya, Bartolo Fuentes.

Nor does the caraan come across as entirely free of thugs intent on harming others: According to the Daily Mail:

Late Friday night, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said in an address to the nation that a large group of migrants had 'tried to enter Mexican territory irregularly, attacking and even hurting some elements of the Federal Police.' 'Mexico does not permit and will not permit entry into its territory in an irregular fashion, much less in a violent fashion,' he said.

The Mail also has some vivid pictures of Honduran-flag waving would-be migrants burning flags in front of the U.S. embassy in Tegucigalpa.

It makes these caravaners rather different in kind from past immigrants to the U.S., the people who'd kiss the ground upon their arrival and who would write paeans to the golden door and the shining city on the hill.

Not these guys.

The caravan is exposing the ugly underbelly of what it's really about -- an invasion of sorts, a conquest, a bid to lay gringo low - rather than a legitimate interest in legally immigrating and assimilating into the American melting pot. The only thing such anti-American haters could possibly want in demanding to be let in, legally or not, seems to be benefits, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer, and to stick it into law-abiding America's faces that they're the ones who determine what the law is, not the Americans they hate. For the criminal population among them, there's also the bigger mayhem opportunities.

The Associated Press reports that the group has gotten into Mexico and has since swelled to 5,000. Al Jazeera reports that "All of Honduras wants to come here."

Obviously, the caravan and its organizing leaders are intending to be a test case for President Trump, with a the defiant message that they'll cross the U.S. border any time they like, immigration laws be damned. They're hoping to demonstrate such a reality with huge masses of people, who will ultimately be daring the U.S. military or border guards to fire on them, the better for their leaders to cynically claim a propaganda victory over some migrant's dead body and to ensure that as the U.S. wraps itself in pretzels over its dreaded crimes against unarmed civilians should one of them be fired upon. They know they have allies - we can count on the pope, for one, making a rare condemnation of America in such a scenario, (don't worry, he'll keep ignoring Middle Eastern Christians, shortchanging Ukrainian Uniates, and betraying Chinese Catholics, as well as pretending the pervert priest crisis in the West is a matter of collective guilt, not a particular protection racket), and the congressional Democrats, too. After a brouhaha is established and the media acts as their propaganda handmaid, the border will be free.

Because they know that Trump was stopped dead in his tracks when he tried to separate families at the border to disincentivize illegal border busting, and the crying toddler photos flowed in the press. The cynical organizers of this are doing a repeat of that with the caravan, full as it is with military-aged young men, and a few toddlers strategically placed out front, knowing they can beat Trump with such a propaganda weapon, and the large numbers as well.

So it makes perfect sense to burn tires and wave Honduran flags at the embassy of the nation they claim a "right" to live in, yet certainly do not like or even love. Nope, it's all about power here, and Trump has got his hands full.

Image credit: The Guardian, YouTube video screenshot