Why are the media so interested in the Khashoggi death over so many other deaths?

I am just curious why they had so little concern about other people who have been killed and why there is so much coverage about Khashoggi in comparison:

The media and other Democrats are extremely concerned about missing Jamal Khashoggi, as they should be, and they believe the Saudis murdered him.

On Dec. 14, 2010 border guard Brian Terry was murdered with an AK-47 provided by the Obama administration.

President Obama and his attorney general, Eric Holder, improperly withheld information from Congress for years, showing they had little empathy at all for Terry while journalists throughout the country and other Democrats generally didn’t care. Remember this?

A federal judge on Tuesday ruled President Obama cannot use executive privilege to keep records on the “Fast and Furious” gun-tracking program from Congress. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the administration to release documents that it has been attempting to withhold by asserting executive privilege. The ruling also requires the administration to release to Congress all "segregable portions" of records they are withholding that are considered “attorney-client privileged material, attorney work product, private information, law enforcement sensitive material, or foreign policy sensitive material.”

On Sept. 11, 2012, four Americans were under attack in Libya and calling for help. Instead of lifting a finger to help, Obama and his then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton concocted a lie about a video and even sent out then-United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice to lie to several networks. They did all of this to protect their political power before the election. They even lied to the families of those who died. I recall little empathy from the media or Democrats for the families of those who died. Instead they supported Obama and Hillary no matter what they did or said.

Obama and his later Secretary of State John Kerry proudly gave hundreds of billions of dollars to Iran which is responsible for many deaths throughout the world and which still pledges death to Israel and death to America. Yet the media and Democrats as a whole supported this deal.

Obama's White House spin doctor Ben Rhodes also admitted that the Obama administration used the media to spread lies about the Iran deal. Remember this?

One of President Obama’s top national security advisers led journalists to believe a misleading timeline of U.S. negotiations with Iran over a nuclear agreement and relied on inexperienced reporters to create an “echo chamber” that helped sway public opinion to seal the deal, according to a lengthy magazine profile.

Throughout Obama’s eight years, most of the media was just willing to repeat whatever they were told instead of actually asking questions. That made the manipulation and propaganda-spreading extremely easy.

Obama also stopped the Justice department’s investigation into a major drug-running operation by the terrorist group Hezbollah to appease Iran. See here:

Obama 'blocked' Hezbollah drugs trafficking investigation to secure Iran nuclear deal The former US president’s team was said to have put “roadblocks” in place to slow the investigation amid fears it would undermine negotiations with the regime. The claims were made in an article by Politico, the politics website, and relate back to when Mr Obama was in the White House. The allegations are linked to Project Cassandra, a campaign launched in 2008 by the Drug Enforcement Administration against Hezbollah. It was said to have detailed how the Iranian-backed terror group morphed from a political and military organisation into an “international crime syndicate”. In particular agents were said to be investigating an alleged $1 billion-a-year funding stream from drugs, weapons trafficking, money laundering and other crimes.

What a tradeoff. How many thousands of people may have died because of overdoses? The media and other Democrats seemed to have little interest in this and continued to pretend that Obama never interfered with the “independent” Justice department.

Then, in San Francisco, Kate Steinle died on July 1, 2015 at the hands of a criminal illegal alien who had been deported multiple times, and since this just didn’t fit the Democrats agenda, her life just wasn’t important. Her killer walked off scot-free. Democrats said nothinggggg.

On July 10, 2016 Seth Rich, who worked with the DNC, was murdered in the middle of the campaign and somehow the Washington Post, the DNC, the Justice department, Democrats and the rest of the media didn’t have much interest in solving the case. Aren’t they concerned that the Russian did it?

Journalists, in conjunction with other Democrats, have repeatedly shown they don’t really care about people who die when they don’t fit in with an agenda.

The reason there is so much emphasis on Khashoggi is because they believe it will harm Trump and help Democrats in the election. That is the goal of journalists every day. They should just admit that lives don’t matter if it happens to bring light to the harm of Democrats or their agenda.