Who is really behind the illegal alien caravan?

But they're still coming. And as they approach the US border, more questions are being asked about who organized the caravan in the first place?

News about the caravan of illegal aliens from Central America who are making their way across Mexico in an attempt to breach the US border has been shuttled to the sidelines thanks to the attempted bombing of prominent Democrats.

Many on the right believe George Soros is behind the effort. But an investigation by Fox News discovered that domestic Honduran politics was the impetus for forming the caravan and sending it on its way.

“This caravan was initially organized by Bartolo Fuentes, a known leftist activist and former member of the national Congress in 2013, representing the political party of deposed Honduras president Manuel Zelaya," Johan Obdola, president of Latin America-focused global intelligence and security firm IOSI, told Fox News. "Now, this is not new, but is the first time it gets a high level of international media attention. And the reasons are beyond the political.” Obdola argued it's in the interest of Honduran opposition members like Zelaya to “actively create violent acts and destabilization in Honduras," and said the caravans are part of a plan to keep the region "in constant chaos." He also argued the former Honduran leader – who served as president from 2006 to 2009 – is closely allied with the Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Maduro, and questioned that conflict-riddled nation’s role in fostering mass migration in an effort to embarrass the current, pro-U.S. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. Honduras has been plagued by discord since its election last November of Hernandez, who defeated Zelaya. Many Zelaya supporters protested the results, claiming they were fixed in favor of a U.S-approved leader. The subsequent unrest has been cited as a key factor for Hondurans wanting to leave their country. Fuentes, a former Zelaya government legislator and host of the migration-focused radio show “Without Borders,” is often characterized by Honduran government figures as a "coyote," or human trafficker. To others, he is a social activist. Fuentes himself last week was pulled from the main caravan group in Guatemala and deported back to Honduras. Zelaya staunchly denied any link to the caravan, or any effort to push Hondurans toward the United States.

Zelaya's supporters may be pulling the strings behind the scenes, but the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or “People Without Borders” were heavily involved in organizing the caravan.

Capital Research Center:

Some left-leaning publications such as the New York Times have said that “no group has claimed responsibility for organizing [the most recent] caravan,” perhaps in order to stave off claims by President Trump and other conservatives that it is being aided by left-wing activists in the United States. The Times, however, is only partially correct. While no single group has claimed control of the migrant caravan, at least two activists from Pueblo Sin Fronteras—Denis Omar Contreras and Rodrigo Abeja—are embedded in the caravan, according to the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post, and the Mexican newspaper La Jornada. Contreras (sometimes spelled Contera or Contrera) reportedly helped lead the caravan to illegally enter Mexico, where he told migrants “Welcome to Tapachula!” (referencing a town near the Guatemala border). Abeja, too, was identified as one of the leaders of the April 2018 caravans, which were also supported by Pueblo Sin Fronteras. On October 18, Irineo Mujica—director of Pueblo Sin Fronteras in Mexico and an American citizen—was arrested by Mexican officials for allegedly attacking immigration officials at a pro-illegal immigration protest near the Guatemala-Mexico border. And while Pueblo Sin Fronteras organizer Alex Mensing, an American, toldreporters that Mujica was not involved in the most recent caravan, Mujica was detained in April for leading a previous caravan into Mexico with the support of Pueblo Sin Fronteras. A March 23, 2018 press release on the group’s Facebook page lists Mujica as its Mexico contact, as well as Mensing in the United States. And in an October 21 press release also signed by Mujica, the group accused the governments in Mexico and Central America of adopting “a policy of fear and racism imposed by the United States, doing its dirty work and shouldering the cost of repressive tactics that do not take into account the root causes of this exodus.” The group then demanded Mexico become a “sanctuary country.”

People Without Borders has numerous US connections to left wing individuals and groups, including the Hispanic radical group LULAC and a Chicago church known for its activism on behalf of illegal aliens.

Mexico seems disinclined to stop the caravan from getting to the US border. The president has asked the Pentagon to send 800 more troops to the border to assist ICE in preventing the mass violation of our border laws, but most of the people in this carvan are not looking to force their way into the country. They will line up and request asylum. What Trump does at that point is anyone's guess.