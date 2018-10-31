'USA!': The people's battle cry

An open secret today is that America is at war: Democrats, Republican turncoats, activist judges, and media who self-identify as the "Resistance" versus the American people. "Resistance" is a misnomer. This cabal isn't resisting attack; it's attacking.

Attend a Trump rally, and you'll hear raucous chants of "USA!" – the people's rallying cry of spirit, unity, and resolve, the cry of soldiers going into battle.

The left uses paradoxical terms to soften hot-button issues like socialized medicine ("Affordable Care Act"), killing babies ("women's health"), and global redistribution of American wealth ("free trade"). This thought control tactic is just one line of attack.

The left emotionally abuses people, shames us as racists if we don't condemn police, heartless if we don't embrace illegals, bigots if we practice our Christian faith. Leftists inject the politics of hate into our movies, books, music, sports.

People feel government's tightening grip but have no way to stop it. Washington is a separate kingdom, a burgeoning autocracy far from the working classes, well out of earshot.

On June 16, 2015, Donald J. Trump announced his run for president, his dream to "Make America Great Again." Trump pledged to self-finance – no Washington money masters. Then he spoke truth to power on illegal immigration, didn't echo the agitprop that people who break into our country are hardworking folks just trying to feed their families. He said Mexico isn't sending its best.

They're sending people that have lots of problems. ... They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists.

Kaboom! Media exploded in a Trump-bashing blitzkrieg, saying Trump labeled all Hispanics murderers and rapists, is a racist tyrant talking up a Berlin-style wall. It was a brutal barrage, every media outlet in for the kill. Corporations piled on. NBC, Macy's, Univision, and NASCAR publicly cut ties with Trump.

But when the smoke cleared, Trump was still standing, and standing by his remarks. A tiny sliver of hope surfaced: someone had touched the third rail of illegal immigration and survived.

Despite the hateful media onslaught or maybe because of it, Trump's rallies grew even larger, louder, and more energetic. Then Donald Trump became the Republican nominee.

The establishment freaked out. Can't have it, won't allow it!

Hallelujah! We have a fighter, a winner!

Finally, at 3:00 A.M. on November 9, President-Elect Donald J. Trump took the stage. Hillary Clinton had conceded. The crowd erupted in chants of "USA!" – the rallying cry of loyal soldiers who ignored the Pravda press and showed up at the polls. These were shouts of joy, of victory.

The "Resistance" never stops trying to retake power. They attack the President with Russian collusion, the 25th Amendment, and this week's scandal. They prop up the Kavanaugh kangaroo court, support an illegal caravan heading to our border, and now blame Trump and his supporters for bomb threats. It's obvious sedition, an ongoing threat to overthrow our government.

Will Democrats win in November? Not impossible. But even if they somehow flip the House, they will have won a battle, not the war. There's no turning back for America now, no surrender to tyranny.

America's the greatest country on earth, a nation of freedom and unlimited potential, a nation blessed with promise and prosperity. That's why tens of thousands stand in line for ten, twelve, 24 hours to attend a Trump rally, why we'd crawl through broken glass to vote for our president, to take back our country.

"We will not bend; we will not break. We will never give in; we will never give up. We will never back down; we will never surrender. We will always fight on to victory." ―President Donald J. Trump

USA! USA!

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.