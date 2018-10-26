Trump and the 'mail bombs'

Within hours of the discovery of the attempted mail bombings, President Trump issued a strong statement that “in these times, we have to unify. We have to come together, and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America." Of course, that was not enough for the Democrats and their media allies who blame the president, even though we have no idea who the culprit is or his what his political motivations were.

In any event, it is important to remember that the Democrats and media were quick to discount any connection between their unhinged 24-hour seven-day-a-week attacks on Republicans from the moment Trump was elected and the near assassination of Rep. Steve Scalise and other Republicans by a Bernie Sanders volunteer as they were playing baseball last year. Or the impact of their attacks on the fact that Republican politicians and prominent media conservatives cannot go out to eat with their families for fear of being harassed by the angry mob the left has unleashed. All of which is yet another example of their shameful hypocrisy.