Trump and sanity in the definition of gender

Talk about being politically incorrect.

The mainstream press is appalled. The New York Times, for one, is aghast to report that the Trump administration is considering a legal definition of sex as being immutable and fixed at birth. The so-called 'newspaper of record' bases its exclusive reporting on a leaked memo written by the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services. The nub of the change, according to NBC News , is:

If enacted as written in the memo, the legal definition of sex under Title IX, which prevents gender discrimination, would be determines as male or female based on the genitals a person was born with as listed on the person's birth certificate. Disputes would have to be settled by genetic testing, according to the Times.

This is exactly the sanity that America so badly needs. Too often, Americas have sat by as the radical left have run amok in defining terms and attitudes for society. Things such as homosexual marriage and transgenderism spring to mind. And what did the country's political leadership do while this cultural destruction was happening? For their part, the Democrats defended and even encouraged these changes, while the Republicans hid under their desks for fear of being criticized by the liberal media. Trump obviously is a different animal.

Now look at the potential political dimension of Trump's gender initiative. Naturally, the Democrats and the other usual suspects will be vociferously opposed to this biological-based definition of gender. However, the key elements of the Democrat coalition -- blacks and Hispanics -- will not be in accord with their party's wacky definition of gender. Should Trump push this common-sense initiative, it will be another wedge between the Democrats and their minority base. And as we all know, if the Democrats lose not all that much of the minority vote, they are toast.

Bit by bit, Trump has not only co-opted the Republican Party, but he also is engaged in the dismantling of the Democrat Party. It's a sight to behold.

Image credit: Dustin Perry / U.S. Joint Base San Antonio / public domain military