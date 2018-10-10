Toxic masculinity? Try toxic feminists...they hate men!

I hate men. I can't abide 'em even now and then. Than ever marry one of them, I'd rest a maiden rather, For husbands are a boring lot and only give you bother. Of course, I'm awfully glad that Mother had to marry Father, But I hate men.

Kiss Me Kate was a wonderful remake of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, which was set in the late 1500s. It is the story of a strong and difficult woman and the man who loved her. One of the most hilarious songs from the 1953 musical is "I Hate Men." Here is the first verse:

In the film, the song is funny. People have enjoyed humor from the days of Shakespeare through the glorious musicals of the 1950s and then some...until now.

The American left has completely lost any sense of humor. Things that used to be funny are now microaggressions or triggers, cultural appropriation or racist. Now they loathe the First Amendment and want speech they don't like proscribed.

"I hate men" is the mantra of our radicalized modern feminists, only it's not one bit funny. Their college experience, their entire education, has been all about race, class, gender, sexual orientation, and the evils of toxic masculinity. The history books and the literature they are assigned must have a race, class, gender, or social justice emphasis. Books that were written before the mandates of political correctness were discarded long ago. Their women's studies profs aver that "the nuclear family is the most destructive institution in the West."

In other words, they have been carefully taught to hate men, especially white men. White men should be killed and castrated. (Another lyric from the song: "They should be kept like piggies in a pen.") No white man should be president or gain a seat on the Supreme Court. Why? Because they are all evil perpetrators of that ancient scold, patriarchy. Meanwhile, hundreds of women (and men, children) mounted their "Slut Walk" in downtown Los Angeles. They objectify themselves and then blame men for objectifying women. How's that for sanctimonious hypocrisy?

The disgraceful behavior of all those demented women protesting the confirmation of Judge Kavanugh these past two weeks was appalling. As Megan Fox has written, they have set the cause of women back a hundred years. These women perceive themselves as victims of a horrific male-dominated world, as though they were characters in The Handmaid's Tale, a silly dystopian novel and TV series beloved by the left. They are ridiculous.

Misandry, hatred of men, especially white men, is the defining characteristic of the left these days, particularly these toxic feminists. Why are progressives so intent upon convincing women to see men as victimizers? How does this serve their agenda? Impossible to grasp, but it is what they do: pit the groups they relegate people to against each other. This is a defining difference between the left and the right: the left does not recognize individuals, only groups by race, class, and sex or sexual orientation. Character is of no interest to leftists. The right sees individuals, not skin color, not class, not sexual orientation, and judges by character.

That the left's campaign against men is destructive to our culture, to marriage, to the future of our civilization does not enter leftists' consciousness. All they really care about is preserving their right to abortion on demand. Hard to figure, since they hate men so much. Will they ever really need an abortion?

The left, not only here, but around the world, is about one thing: power. Leftists crave power in order to control how we live and how we think, what we drive, what we eat, how we educate our kids. They've done a bang-up job over the last two generations.

That there are enough women who are recruitable for the ridiculous protests in D.C. these past two weeks is pathetic. It is a tragedy that so many young women are no longer capable of thinking for themselves. So mind-numbed, so blinkered by the indoctrination of their professors in colleges like the one Christine Blasey Ford "teaches" at, they are incapable of any critical thinking at all.

This is why Blasey Ford assumed she could submarine Kavanaugh's nomination with a ridiculously vague, wholly uncorroborated allegation of groping thirty-six years ago. So immersed in the culture of victimhood and identity politics, it likely never occurred to Ford that there are people who do still value the tenet of "innocent until proven guilty." Her crowd of toxic feminists who hate men actually thought her obviously fabricated and unprovable accusation would sink the Kavanaugh nomination. They never gave a thought to the terrible damage they were doing to a good man and his family.

This is how insidiously powerful such women think they are. They dress up in silly Handmaid's Tale costumes and think that is going to change minds and shame men. What it did is infuriate millions of regular people who do not separate people into victim groups, by skin color or sex. Most Americans judge people by their integrity, by how they treat others.

Conservative women love their men, their sons, their fathers and brothers. That is why they are so horrified by those angry, screaming mobs of man-hating women. That is why conservative, man-loving women are so much happier than these deluded harpies. "But, ladies, you must answer, too, what would we do without 'em?"