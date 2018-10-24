The UnState

For the rationale of this new-found nation, order of some kind was present despite the diversity of backgrounds. Old country habits had to adjust to new world conditions. For most of American history a consensus was established that allowed for flexibility, despite highs and lows in orderliness. As I see it, the Brett Kavanaugh deliberations converted America to a new stance. Out of the Burkean world that sought stability and civility, there emerged a wholesale business in tearing the state or in this case, the nation, apart.

From relative calm, an UnState erupted. The space between rage and order disappeared leaving in its wake a breakdown of constitutional principle. For many, American rage is the answer with Hillary Clinton’s comment about her inability to get along with Republicans and Michelle Obama’s belief, that when they go low, we go high. This is reminiscent of Sartre’s yearning and commitment to some vague and unattainable goal. This is the era beyond partisanship; it is all-out war. The stage is set for civil war. The innocent girl in denims is to become a recruit in all out UnState battle where Joan of Arc knows no limits. When rationality has retreated before commitment it is conceivable for blood to flood the streets even for the new Robespierres. This is surely not the America I embrace, but she is here. Perhaps there is no way at this stage to avoid her but we have to hope the principles for which this nation stands can be restored. It would seem the UnState supports the radicals whether they know it or not. For what has led to a country divided with many believing the ends, namely the defeat of Trump, justifies the means. We are a different land today, but not a better land. The remarkable founders of America are turning over in their graves all wondering whether this nation can recover. 2020 is over the horizon and Trump looms as the party who must be defeated. These harridans are out to get Donald. The UnState has new challenges. Some will argue the ground is set and a rocky road awaits us. Should the volcano explode, the U.S. will be tested. Hoofbeats can be heard and screams crowd the vaporous roads -- perhaps the UnState is almost here -- but let’s hope it is not. Herbert London is president of the London Center for Policy Research