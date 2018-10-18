The good economic news is hard to hide, but the press does its best

The U.S. economy is soaring at all levels. Employment is at record lows, taxes are down, the stock market is up, investment is up, and the U.S. has captured the world's top spot for economic competitiveness. But the mainstream media, particularly the big television networks, are doing their best to ignore and underreport the good news because the goal of most journalists is to elect Democrats and destroy President Trump. Reporting the actual news isn't as important to them as acting as unpaid stenographers for the Democratic Party, so they can't allow the public to read the truth. Here are just a few of the good news stories the media and other Democrats do their best to hide below the fold and in the back pages, or simply not to feature in televised reports at all:

Amid Donald Trump starting trade wars across the globe, the World Economic Forum just unveiled the United States has reclaimed the crown as the most competitive country in the world. Every year WEF releases its benchmark Global Competitiveness Report that takes a look 98 indicators across 140 countries to determine the overall ranking. Each indicator uses a scale from 0 to 100, to signify how close an economy is to the ideal state or "frontier" of competitiveness. Those indicators are then organized into 12 pillars, such as health, skills, financial system, infrastructure, and institutions. So in less than two years, President Trump and the Republicans have again made the U.S. the most competitive country to do business by reducing taxes and regulations. The implications of that are vast, given the money that will flow here from abroad and the investment that will take place inside. That means more jobs, more tax revenue for the government, and more innovation, plus more money for charity. Here's another that hasn't made the top of the headlines: There are 7.1 million job openings, a record high, according to the JOLTS report through August, as tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job openings continue to soar above the number of people seeking jobs. This lifts people of all races, both sexes, and all education levels. It shows that tax cuts indeed trickle down as they always have. Here's another one: Americans quitting their jobs at fastest rate since 2001 – and that's a good thing. The percentage of people in the private sector who left their jobs by choice rose to 2.7% from 2.5%, the government said this week. The so-called quits rate among all workers edged up to 2.4% from 2.3%. Both hit the highest levels since 2001. People are quitting their jobs at a high rate, knowing that there are other jobs out there and raises, bonuses, and other benefits probably available. And there's this: The federal government collected a record $1,683,537,000,000 in individual income taxes in fiscal 2018 (October 2017 through September 2018)[.] Individual tax revenues went up $93 billion (about 6%) between FY 2017 and FY 2018. They did not fall as predicted. As always, tax cuts yield more economic growth and more revenue to government entities throughout the U.S. Over the next several years, this economic improvement will yield an even greater amount of revenue. It is a simple concept that if individuals and businesses are allowed to keep more of their own money, the economy will improve, yet journalists and Democrats seem unable to grasp these elementary economic principles. Here's proof: "Individual income taxes totaled up to 1.59 trillion U.S. dollars in 2017[.]" The last IRS statistics available are from 2015, and they show that the top 1% of taxpayers paid much more than the bottom 90% combined, yet we are told by Democrats that the tax code is not progressive enough. The most important statistic is that the top 1% of taxpayers paid 39% of income taxes even though they earned only 20% of the income. How can anyone say with a straight face that people who pay around double the share of taxes that their share of income is not enough? I have never seen anything so greedy as the Democrats, who always want more power and money for the government and themselves. There is never enough. Here are the data from the Tax Foundation: In 2015, 141.2 million taxpayers reported earning $10.14 trillion in adjusted gross income and paid $1.45 trillion in individual income taxes.

The share of reported income earned by the top 1 percent of taxpayers rose slightly to 20.7 percent in 2015. Their share of federal individual income taxes fell slightly, to 39.0 percent.

In 2015, the top 50 percent of all taxpayers paid 97.2 percent of all individual income taxes while the bottom 50 percent paid the remaining 2.8 percent.

The top 1 percent paid a greater share of individual income taxes (39.0 percent) than the bottom 90 percent combined (29.4 percent).

The top 1 percent of taxpayers paid a 27.1 percent individual income tax rate, which is more than seven times higher than taxpayers in the bottom 50 percent (3.6 percent). So what do Democrats propose in response to the great economic news that is obviously related to President Trump's policies? They propose reversing the tax cuts and increasing the regulations to get back to Obama-era policies that yielded the slowest economic recovery in seventy years. What sheer brilliance. They want less drilling, fewer pipelines, and less coal so we can be more dependent on Saudi Arabia and Russia. More absolute brilliance. They want a sanctuary country, which is pure stupidity. Their biggest proposal is to go to national health care or, as they call it, Medicare for all. They say the cost would be $32 trillion over ten years, but we know that the cost of entitlement programs has always been massively underestimated (my guess is the underestimate is intentional because the underestimate is so consistent). They also consistently underestimate economic growth and tax revenue from pro-private sector policies (again, this looks intentional, since they ignore the actual history of previous tax cuts). The $32-trillion cost also does not appear to take into account the absolute disastrous economic destruction that would occur in the private sector if the private health insurance industry and other related entities are destroyed. The multiplier effect of the destruction would be astonishing throughout the country. I cannot think of anything as stupid as a party that wants government power above all else, a party that seeks to make more people dependent on government instead of giving them more power to move up the economic ladder, and a party that doesn't support policies that have again made the U.S. the most attractive place to do business in the world. Why do they do that, and why do their media and entertainment allies back them so adoringly? I certainly can't answer that question because the answer would not be logical. Image credit: Josh Janssen, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0