Ted Wheeler, sponsor of thugs

Journalist Andy C. Ngo posted a video of protesters -- antifa and Black Lives Matter -- obstructing an intersection and ordering motorists to obey their traffic instructions. The activists chased down 74-year-old Kent Houser, hammering his car and smashing a window because Mr. Houser wouldn’t do exactly as the Democratic gang commanded him.

Portland’s Ted Wheeler, mayor of the certifiably craziest and meanest city in America, won’t admit that he quietly encourages mob rule in his city. In Portland, the police stand down as thugs run amok.

“I was appalled by what I saw in the video, but I support the Portland Police Bureau’s decision not to intervene,” Wheeler said at a press conference. “This whole incident will be investigated.”

Failing to separate obvious irony from transparent mendacity, Wheeler said “motorists should feel completely safe coming into downtown Portland.”

I wouldn’t feel safe driving in downtown Portland even if Wheeler agreed to be my hood ornament.

Democratic bullies took over the intersection in protest of Patrick Kimmon's death at the hands of police on September 30th. Protestors did not acquire a permit before holding the Oct. 6 march.

Mayor Wheeler, a Democrat, tacitly approves of the protests that regularly agitate Portland. When the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building was “occupied” this summer, Portland police declined to support immigration-enforcement officers unless they were in physical danger.

Wheeler, who also holds the title of police commissioner, doesn’t really mind videotape of honest citizens being harassed, chased, and tormented by Democratic Party foot soldiers. He promises an “investigation” but fails to promise arrests. You and I know there is not much to investigate unless the mayor officially appointed the persecutors a sort of posse comitatis status. At very least they were impersonating police officers and disturbing the peace. If the mayor didn’t order the police to stand down and the police commissioner didn’t order the police to stand down, who did? Maybe it was the Portland Dog Catching Commissioner. Personally, I think Wheeler is in way over his head.

As mentioned, leftist thugs’ shoving around taxpaying citizens and elderly gentlemen doesn’t truly bother Mayor Wheeler. What really gets his goat is Fox News. “I’m willing to take criticism all day long from Fox News,” he said. “But I’m not willing to accept criticism from Fox News of the men and women of the Portland Police Bureau.”

Yes, Mayor, but are you willing to take your chances on a left-hand turn in your fair city if a clutch of mask-wearing, bat-clenching Democrats demands you go right?

“This is the story of Goldilocks and the two bears. The porridge is either too hot or it’s too cold,” Mr. Wheeler told reporters. “At any given moment in this city, the police are criticized for being heavy-handed and intervening too quickly, or they’re being criticized for being standoffish and not intervening quickly enough.”

Sorry, Mayor, reaching back to the last book you read with a moderate aspect of comprehension in an attempt to engage the famous Democratic Party “tell a story” gambit will not excuse the putrefaction that has consumed Portland West. Is the terrorist arm of the Democratic Party frightening and chasing 74-year-old men metaphorically porridge that is too hot, porridge that is too cold, or you being a Democrat, porridge that is just right?

It is none of the above. It is simply wrong. It is simply wrong that fiends who threaten senior citizens are not confronted with arrest warrants within moments of breaking the law. The mayor of a decent city would waste no time being “appalled” and certainly spend none of his already overtaxed intellect calculating the thermotactic properties of storybook oatmeal. The decent mayor of a decent city would issue arrest warrants for the thugs right now.

Once upon a time they lived happily ever after; but not today in Portland, Oregon. Today the wolves are emboldened to chase down and devour Little Red Riding Hood’s grandfather.

Mayor Wheeler, there is something intrinsically evil about you and your city.