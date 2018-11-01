Still waiting for Trump to get a Nobel for his work on North Korea

It's amazing that we hear nothing anymore about Trump's astonishing success in Korea. Two years ago, Kim Jong-un was shooting rockets over Japan, exploding nukes underground and acting all belligerent. Confrontation was his game, and everybody was wary and worried. Donald Trump gave China a chance to solve the Korea problem and, after the Chinese failed, said he would "take care of it." He did. This past year, Kim's been quietly trying to sneak around the edges of what amounts to a Trump embargo. No more rockets, no more bombs, no more confrontational blather about beating us up. Trump brought Kim to the bargaining table, something no one thought possible, and Kim's guys actually spoke in reasonable tones when they got to that table.

North Korea is no longer in the news. That's how thoroughly Trump handled Kim. That accomplishment was worth the Nobel Peace Prize, but there hasn't even been any talk about it. It's as though the Norks and Kim never scared anybody, had always been model citizens, had never threatened their neighbors or behaved crazily. But they did. Donald Trump fixed a problem everyone thought unfixable. In his first year in office. It's long been suspected that the Nobel Committee had gone communist on us, but it may be worse than that. By awarding the Nobel to barely-in-office Barack Obama while ignoring Trump's extraordinary feat, the committee shows that the Nobel Peace Prize is just a bad joke, awarded to good little boys and girls who behave themselves rather than to adults for honest achievement in the real world. Given Trump's penchant for clear-cut statements about realities that others want to ignore, it's not certain he would even accept a Nobel Peace Prize if offered. He could send someone to accept on his behalf – Steve Bannon, say, or Kim Kardashian. Fact is, the degraded Nobel Prize isn't worthy of our president.