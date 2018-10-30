Senate Dems furious they fell into Chuck Grassley’s trap on judicial confirmations

You may recall that just after Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Democrats agreed to confirm 15 federal judicial nominees in exchange for Mitch McConnell putting the Senate in recess so that vulnerable Senate Dems could return home to campaign.

#TheResistance was upset. While they can’t stop nominees, they demand resistance for resistance sake. But Senate Democrats had other priorities. (snip)

Before you can get to a floor vote, you need a Committee vote. And before you can get a Committee vote, you need a Committee hearing.

So, the Senate Judiciary Committee has continued to hold hearings on nominees. lining up more Committee votes for just after the midterms.