Sarah Palin for Senate, 2022

I am glad that Sarah Palin decided to stay active in politics. Her message - “I can see 2022 from my house” - has given me a lot of reasons of joy and hopes that she would re-enter the political arena as energetic and assertive as she was in 2008. I voted for Palin in 2008 and I am grateful to the late Senator John McCain that he selected her as a Vice President nominee. Although I finally voted for the senator, he was originally only my fifth choice among the Republican contenders (after Mike Huckabee, Mitt Romney, Rudy Giuliani and Fred Thompson) and only before Ron Paul. But Sarah was my first choice as a Vice President. Actually, I consider that I voted for her and, indirectly, for Senator McCain.

Senator Lisa Murkowski should be ashamed for her totally emotional, and reasonless, vote against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She has become an embarrassment for both the Alaskan voters and Republican Party. President Trump has done a tremendous job helping the state to “drill, baby, drill” gas and oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. In return, Senator Murkowski showed how petty a NeverTrumper can be, hiding behind her “conscience” when casting a vote of capital importance for the nation. I wonder, who does Senator Murkowski represent: “her conscience” or the voters of Alaska? That is why Sarah Palin must run for the Senate seat of Alaska in 2022, when Murkowski’s term expires. Murkowski was appointed senator by her father, and this is crass nepotism! After that, she never won Alaska with over 50 per cent of the vote. This specimen should not be ever let to run and win again with less than 50 per cent of the vote. Alaska deserves much better. Sarah Palin is the one who can truly represent President Trump’s agenda for Making America Great Again in the years to come. Our President fully deserves this from, literally, the greatest state of the nation. Sarah needs to run in 2022. And I know that I am not the only one who thinks that. God Bless America! Image credit: Gage Skidmore TIBERIU DIANU has published several books and a host of articles in law, politics, and post-communist societies. He currently lives and works in Washington, DC and can be followed on MEDIUM. https://medium.com/@tdianu