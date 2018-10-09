Radical leftist Justice Kagan fears lack of 'centrists' on the Supreme Court

Yesterday, Justice Kagan was quoted in the Washington Post saying, "[W]ithout centrist justices such as Sandra Day O'Connor and Anthony M. Kennedy, the court and the country are now starkly divided into two camps." Justice Kagan is seemingly worried about how this division might affect the reputation of the Court. Justice Kagan is right that Justice O'Connor and Justice Kennedy were "centrist justices" who contributed to the Court having a continuous spectrum of views, rather than being "starkly divided into two camps." There have been other justices in recent years whom Justice Kagan might have mentioned staking out that "centrist justice" ground. Justice Kagan might have mentioned Justice Souter. She might have also mentioned Justice Stevens.

What she may not have noticed is that her two examples of centrist justices were appointed by GOP presidents and were putative Republicans. My two examples were also nominated by GOP presidents and were also putative Republicans. I might have mentioned other putative Republican justices nominated by Republican presidents like Justice Blackmun, Justice Warren, and Justice Burger. It is a curious fact is that all of the "centrist justices" were appointed by Republican presidents and were putative Republicans. While we don't know exactly what kind of justice Justice Kavanaugh will turn out to be, and while Justice Roberts is probably not as starkly conservative as Justice Thomas, Justice Kagan has a point that the position of the middle ground of the Court might be up for grabs right now. If she is really worried about the reputation of the Court, why doesn't Justice Kagan take that position of the "centrist justice"? There is no law or constitutional provision that says she cannot be the justice to grow, and surely Justice Kagan does not think GOP appointees only are responsible for the reputation of the Court. Justice Kagan could move from being a doctrinaire liberal to more centrist. Just because she was appointed by a Democrat president and is a putative Democrat, there is no reason why she can't grow and move to the possibly open center. Heck, given the movement of the left toward authoritarianism, Justice Kagan could move to the center and maybe not change the views of her youth much. She could move to the center by staking out a position of protecting civil and property rights, including gun and self-defense rights, from overreach by the government. She could move to the middle by voting to uphold the rights of one president to rescind the executive orders of a prior president. Some of this would put her in step with the positions of the left for much of my life. And as an appointee by a Democrat president and a putative Democrat, it is, after all, finally their or her turn!