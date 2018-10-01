Pro-lifers, Planned Parenthood, and Beto supporters Converge in Austin

Around the block, Beto O” Rourke held a rally, and Beto supporters wearing various Beto tee shirts had to walk by our signs and respond to our outreach.

Saturday evening, September 29 th outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in Austin, Texas, three groups had a stimulating encounter. Planned Parenthood held a $400 per plate charity gala to raise money for abortions and to honor Cecille Richards. Pro-lifers, myself included, came to peacefully and lovingly protest Planned Parenthood with signs and to hand out pro-life literature.

Pro-lifers included people from Waco, Temple, Round Rock and Students for Life, with approximately 20 pro-lifers attending the protest. All of our pro-lifers were polite, obeying all police directives, and careful to not block anyone’s access. Our goal was to encourage thoughtful interactions with motorists and pedestrians, at this busy location.

Emotions were high, with some Beto supporters shouting, “Shut up and die you crazy c***!” Also, “F**** you, M*****F*****!” One lady bragged,” I had three abortions and I love abortion.”

I responded, “I will pray for you.” Some people gave us the middle finger salute, and shouted other obscenities.

Stunningly, one mother with children in tow, said, “I love abortion and want my children to be able to have abortions.” Her children looked very sad and this mother may never be a grandma.

The Beto supporters were overwhelmingly pro-abortion and many of their comments to our group were nasty. Senator Ted Cruz is strongly pro-life, while Beto O’Rourke is pro-choice. Both are candidates for the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, the Planned Parenthood supporters drove their expensive cars, “dressed to kill,” as they say, as they went into the Hyatt Hotel.

Concurrently, many motorists and pedestrians gave us smiles, thumbs up, and thanked us for doing the work we do to save the unborn and help for being there.

This same hotel scheduled the screening of the movie “Gosnell: America’s Biggest Serial Killer,” to be shown at the same time as Planned Parenthood held their fund raiser. But even though a contract was signed, the hotel caved to Planned Parenthood and refused to show the film.

At the end, all the pro-lifers joined hands together and prayed for the end of abortion, the healing of the victims of abortion and for our nation. We know many hearts were touched and many people will be considering the value of life, in all of its stages, born and unborn.

We thank and appreciate the Austin Police officers that kept the peace. With the visible police presence, the protest remained peaceful although voices were loud often spiced with expletives.