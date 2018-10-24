President Trump proudly declares: 'I am a nationalist'

George Washington was a nationalist when, together with Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, he had Congress call a constitutional convention in 1787 that produced the Constitution for a strong national government, which was debated in every state, unanimously adopted, and enforced in 1789. (See Edward J. Larson, George Washington, Nationalist, University of Virginia Press, 2016.)

I haven't heard of any American president describing himself, at least in public, let alone in front of a large crowd, as "a nationalist." And even a proud one. Not that we haven't had any nationalist presidents so far.

Andrew Jackson was considered a promoter of the American nationalist-populism of the 19th century. (See Uri Friedman, "What is a populist? And is Donald Trump one?," The Atlantic, September 15, 2017.)

Abraham Lincoln was a nationalist when, in an 1858 speech, he stated that American civic nationalism is a method for uniting people of different ethnic ancestries into a common nationality. (See his "Address to Chicagoan voters," July 10, 1858.)

But on Monday, October 22, 2018, in Houston, Texas, in front of an audience of over 100,000 people, President Donald Trump finally said it. He dotted the is and crossed the ts.

Radical Democrats want to turn back the clock for the rule of corrupt, power-hungry globalists. You know what a globalist is, right? You know what a globalist is. A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much. And you know what? We cannot have that. You know, they have a word, it sort of became old-fashioned. It's called "a nationalist." And I say, really, we're not supposed to use that word?! You know what I am?! I'm a nationalist, okay? I'm a nationalist. Nationalist. Nothing more. Use that word, use that word!

We are living times when words like "nationalist" and "patriot" have been constantly derided or vilified by the arrogant left and its shallow mainstream press. It takes a lot of guts for a political leader, let alone the president of a nation, let alone the leader of the world, to make a point-blank statement like this.

Now that the United States president has said it, and he is proud of it, it's time for all of us to take him seriously. I mean not only the ones among us who voted for him and took him seriously from the very beginning, but all of us, including the ones on the other side, too.

Trump has made nationalism official now, as a credo, as an ideology, as a doctrine, and as a policy.

Nationalism can be now considered as the White House official direction for the future.

From now on, the political leaders of the world, especially the conservative ones, should consider themselves on notice. They will have to adhere to Trump or distance themselves ideologically from him.

Here, in the United States, the Republican Party is not just a conservative party anymore, but also a nationalist one. President Trump has redefined it. To the same extent, the Democratic Party is not just a liberal party anymore, but also a socialist one, as many progressives have already redefined it.

The time has come for us to stop hiding behind our fingers and face the ugly truth – a truth the midterm elections of November 6, 2018 will confirm: like it or not, America has become part nationalist and part socialist.

Those in denial can (and probably will) stay home and watch on TV how two giants will clash. In the end, one will defeat the other.

