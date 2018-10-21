Ocasio-Cortez: Fighting climate change like fighting Nazis in WW II

She also says that we already have a "blueprint" to fight it. All we have to do is "mobilize" the entire economy to achieve 100% renewable energy.

Socialist candidate for Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is very, very worried about our changing climate. In fact, she calls it an "existential crisis."

Tyler O'Neil at PJ Media:

"So when we talk about existential threats, the last time we had a really major existential threat to this country was around World War II, so we’ve been here before, and we have a blueprint of doing this before," Ocasio-Cortez began. "What we had was an existential threat in the context of war," the candidate added. "And what we did was that we chose to mobilize our entire economy, and industrialize our entire economy, and we put hundreds of thousands if not millions of people to work in defending our shores and defending this country." Then came the kicker: "We have to do the same thing in order to get us to 100 percent renewable energy

Was the last existential threat to America really the Nazis? I seem to remember the USSR pointing about 10,000 nuclear weapons at the US for 40 years. But that's OK - she's very young and her knowledge of history is deficient as far as anything that happened before she was born.

This is what happens when politicians must rely on talking points to discuss the issues. OC's knowledge of the climate change issue is depthless - not to mention a frightening ignorance about the economy.

According to Ocasio-Cortez, climate change is an existential threat, just like Nazi Germany was. Therefore, America has to rethink its entire economy. The government should nationalize entire industries, directing everything to the goal of "renewable energy." In other words, "war socialism" without the war. Ocasio-Cortez later admitted, "It may seem, like, really big. It may seem very ambitious. It may seem very radical ... but we are dealing with a radical truth."

Only the craziest, most radical greens are proposing what OC says we must do. A government takeover of the energy sector would be a disaster. Venezuela would like paradise in comparison, especially if, at the same time the government was trying to supply 300 million people with their energy needs, they try to force the economy to change over to "renewable energy."

Is OC ignorant because she's a socialist or is she a socialist because she's ignorant? I wouldn't want to make a living off the difference.