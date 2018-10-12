Now we know what Strzok meant in that 'insurance policy' text to Page

It turns out that John Podesta didn't just pull the Russia Hoax out of thin air right after the election. It was a key part of a contingency plan that was already in place. When Podesta spoke, he was in effect saying: "Alright, it's time to implement the contingency plan, with some modification, because Hillary lost."

Finally, we know what Peter Strzok meant when he texted his paramour Lisa Page on August 16, 2016, about an "insurance policy " in case Trump got elected:

I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's [Andrew McCabe] office – that there's no way he gets elected – but I'm afraid we can't take the risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40.

Strzok testified under oath that the text was an emotional reaction to a Trump outrage:

Strzok told him [Chairman Trey Gowdy] it was important to look at the texts in their full context given what was happening in the country at the time. "In terms of [that text], you need to understand that that was written late at night, off the cuff, and it was in response to a series of events that included then candidate Trump insulting the immigrant family of a fallen war hero," Strzok said. He was referring to Trump's mockery of the Gold Star family of US Army Captain Humayun Khan, who was killed in the Iraq war.

That same day, in a separate exchange:

"[Trump is] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!" Page, who also worked on Mueller's staff, responded. "No. No he won't. We'll stop it," Strzok texted back.

But now we discover (emphasis added):

Obama had secret plan to validate Clinton victory if Trump didn't accept it: report Former President Obama had a plan to validate the 2016 election in the event that then-candidate Donald Trump lost and challenged the results. Obama administration officials told New York magazine that a bipartisan plan was in place just in time for the election to certify the results and reveal the intelligence community's claims that Russian interference supported Trump's candidacy.

Strzok's got some explaining to do. If he lied under oath, he can be pressured to reveal the conspiracy and conspirators.

And note: this was a bipartisan plan, and it was hatched by "senior staff in the Obama White House."