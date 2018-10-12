Notice to Democrats: Conservative principles empower minorities

The Hispanic 100 Foundation's 8th Annual Lifetime Achievement Award Gala, held in Newport Beach, California on October 6 – an event I was honored to attend – was a compelling example of how the Republican Party, its values, and its platform have increasing resonance with non-white communities. This inspiring event, honoring the achievements of the Hispanic community, reaffirmed the truism that conservative principles offer a positive, uplifting way forward for all Americans – minorities like me included. The theme of the October 6 Hispanic 100 Foundation Gala was clear: regardless of your background, hard work, a good heart, and a commitment to a positive set of values will help you succeed in life here in the United States. While individuals may define success differently at times, devoting yourself to these universal principles can help you keep on a straight path, be financially self-reliant, provide a better life for your children, and achieve happiness in American society.

Sadly, the gala's empowering message is all too seldom conveyed to non-whites here in the U.S. While our fellow citizens of other mindsets also clearly want what is best for their families and lives, I can't help but lament that they are being denied many of the uplifting lessons and measures that conservative principles offer, such as: • Providing equal opportunities for all, regardless of one's skin color or socioeconomic status. • Free enterprise. • Limiting the scope and activity of government in the lives of citizens. A focus on smaller government that is more responsive to the people. • Fiscal responsibility and business-friendly values, such as limiting the tax burden on hardworking families, small businesses, and others. • Respect for human life and the dignity of each person, as well as freedom, faith, and family. Many of these ideas and freedoms are disallowed, suppressed, or simply not available to people in other countries where corruption is rife, the law is arbitrarily enforced, and "might makes right" is the standard approach to governance. As Americans, we must continue to cherish, uphold, and protect these blessings, never becoming complacent or unmindful of their value. Growing up in Singapore and Japan, I couldn't help but notice my parents' respect and admiration for President Reagan, often citing his stirring messages of freedom, faith, personal responsibility, limited government, and the boundless potential of individual initiative. I guess some of that rubbed off on me, as it did with so many others around the world. Conservatism's precepts helped me, as someone who immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager, to get started on my journey in American society. They have been the bedrock of my being and philosophy, and I know they can do the same for others regardless of their origin of birth. Kudos to the Hispanic 100 Foundation for its work in supporting future leaders and for advancing free-enterprise principles. May more of us from other communities follow its example. Raised in Singapore and Japan, Yumiko Blaschko is a member of the New Majority Orange County as well as a senior associate of the McMonigle Group in Corona Del Mar, California. Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.