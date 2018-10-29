No respect: Lefty protester interrupts moment of silence in memory of synagogue victims

Trump-haters were out in force yesterday, seeking to blame Donald Trump, and by extension, all Republicans, for the horrendous shootings in Pittsburgh at Congregation Tree of Life Synagogue. The only logic behind such a charge is that Trump – a man whose favorite child converted to Judaism and presented him with Jewish grandchildren and who was villified bythe shooter -- is always wrong.

So blinded by rage are some of them that they even defiled a moment of silence for the victims called for by Repblican congresswoman and candidate for Senate Marsha Blackburn, of Tennessee.