No respect: Lefty protester interrupts moment of silence in memory of synagogue victims
Trump-haters were out in force yesterday, seeking to blame Donald Trump, and by extension, all Republicans, for the horrendous shootings in Pittsburgh at Congregation Tree of Life Synagogue. The only logic behind such a charge is that Trump – a man whose favorite child converted to Judaism and presented him with Jewish grandchildren and who was villified bythe shooter -- is always wrong.
So blinded by rage are some of them that they even defiled a moment of silence for the victims called for by Repblican congresswoman and candidate for Senate Marsha Blackburn, of Tennessee.
Michael Patrick Leahy reports for Breitbart:
Half a dozen angry liberal protesters attempted to disrupt a Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN-07) campaign rally Sunday afternoon where Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was the featured speaker.
The two headlined an event held before a packed house at singer Ray Stevens’ CabaRay Theater in Nashville. Marsha Blackburn spoke for about ten minutes to the enthusiastic crowd of 500 that had been infiltrated by a small left-wing group.
When Blackburn called for a moment of silence to remember those killed at an attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the crowd’s silent respect was interrupted by one of the protesters who shouted at Blackburn.
Watch the disgraceful outburst:
Photo: cropped from YouTube
