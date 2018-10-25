New York Times condemns Trump for â€˜toxic environmentâ€™ right after publishing a fantasy of assassinating him

There is no way to consider the explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats and the CNN offices and not recall that Donald Trump himself has created a toxic environment by openly targeting many of these very people and entities in his overheated, overwrought rhetoric.

If there were a Pulitzer Prize for hypocrisy, the New York Times would be a lock on winning it this year. The discovery of pipe bombs sent to prominent critics of President Trump was irresistible to op-ed columnist Charles Blow :

“Targeting” here is being used a synonym for “criticizing” – but connoting the identification of objects for bombs. If President Trump has ever called for violence against his critics, Blow shoud present evidence of his scoop and win a second Pulitzer.

Apparently Blow doesn’t bother reading his own paper, because only the day before, the Times published a fantasy about assassinating the president. In an article titled, “Five Novelists Imagine Trump’s Next Chapter,” Zoe Sharp wrote:

The president didn’t seem to notice. He waved, in his desultory fashion. The Secret Service agents clustered around him, ushered him toward the armored limo idling outside at the curb. The Russian waited until they were a few steps past before he drew the gun. He sighted on the center of the president’s back, and squeezed the trigger. The Makarov misfired. The Secret Service agent at the president’s shoulder heard the click, spun into a crouch. He registered the scene instantly, drawing his own weapon with razor-edge reflexes. The Russian tasted failure. He closed his eyes and waited to pay the cost. It did not come. He opened his eyes. The Secret Service agent stood before him, presenting his Glock, butt first. "Here," the agent said politely. "Use mine. …"

Does Blow believe that this is not “toxic”? Is this a plea for a Deep State operative – the federal employees that are working against the policies of their boss – to provide a firearm to an assassin?

And speaking of a toxic environment, how about a comedienne posing with pictures of what looks like the severed head of the president hanging from her outstretched arm? Or a high ranking Congresswoman – the prospective chair of the House Finance and Banking Committee – calling on people to harass Trump supporters?

Readers of American Thinker

Sometimes, it seems as though the Times is trying to make itself look ridiculous.