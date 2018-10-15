Michael Bloomberg's alternate reality

So, Michael Bloomberg, former NYC mayor who bounces from one political party to another like a major leaguer whose team loyalties change with the seasons, is considering tossing his hat into the 2020 presidential elections, this time as a Democrat. He started out career-wise as a Democrat, then a Republican, then an Independent, and now he's comfortable wearing the Democrat label again. But he doesn't stand a snowball's chance in Miami of getting their nomination. He doesn't seem to understand that the Democratic Party he just rejoined has morphed into, or rather descended, down the ladder of morality since he left it years ago. Poor Michael -- he appears to be out of touch with political reality. Where has he been during the Obama years? Doesn't he see that the party of his early years is no longer democratic? In addition, he has negative conservative baggage that will be exhumed to defeat him. His endorsement for Obama came just days before the 2012 elections and he then criticized the president for his poorly thought out economic policies, for failing to bring people together and to provide the leadership expected from the White House. Not a pretty background if running against the likes of Joe Biden, Hillary, or Cory "Spartacus" Booker in the forthcoming presidential campaign. And let's not forget the fact that Bloomberg is not only Jewish (Two strikes right there!) but also supportive of the State of Israel and President Trump's move of our embassy to Jerusalem. Back in 2012, his unsigned editorial in the Bloomberg View, "Obama's Betrayal of Israel at the U.N. Must Not Stand," attacked Obama's abstention on the Security Council Resolution declaring Jewish settlement in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria illegitimate. His pro-Israel stance is a no-no in the party now being led by the likes of Palestine terror supporter Keith Ellison, the Vice Chair of the Democrat National Committee. Nor does it sit well with the newer, younger, violent anti-Israel progressives in the party represented by Alexandria Ocasio-Lopez, who advocates from the radical left where the power in the Democratic Party now rests. Bloomberg also cracked down hard on the party's thugs, the Occupy Wall Street crowd, back in 2011. Liberals called his actions then, "disgraceful." These leftists, led by Socialist-Marxist, Bernie Sanders, another possible contender in 2020, will suddenly recall to the media these political "faux pas" of Bloomberg.

Poor 50 times over billionaire, Michael Bloomberg, lives in a different world than he did growing up a Democrat back in the 60s and 70s. America was a different country then. There was no overt hatred of one political party against another. Democratic neighbors and relatives enjoyed the company of Republicans and vice versa. Politicians weren't shot at or attacked in the streets by political opponents. But that's the reality of today. And Michael Bloomberg, the recently minted Democrat, will have to learn the lessons of the street before he gets chewed up and spit out by his new compatriots. Good luck, Mike, we knew you when...